Public Safety

Scammers caught in the act of impersonating law enforcement

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scam is meant to pressure you into...

www.12news.com

WSAV News 3

FBI Atlanta: Law enforcement impersonators ask victims to send videos of self-strip search

ATLANTA (WRBL) – FBI Atlanta shared a news release with media outlets warning the public of a phone scam where scammers are impersonating local law enforcement. Victims have been receiving calls in reference to outstanding warrants or fines that demand payment to be cleared. According to FBI Atlanta, scammers are utilizing spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, […]
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

FBI warns of phone scammers spoofing local law enforcement information

The Atlanta branch of the FBI is warning residents to be wary about phone call scammers identifying themselves as law enforcement and spoofing phone numbers of officers. FBI officials say that the people are posing as local law enforcement officials by calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines and asking them for payment.
ATLANTA, GA
WEHT/WTVW

Scammer impersonating local police “threatening” public

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made a statement Wednesday warning the Tri-State of a police impersonator. They say the impersonator has made several calls acting as deputy from their office, attempting to take money through a scam. “The scammer is also threatening that people have missed jury duty and owe money, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
click orlando

Port Orange man impersonated law enforcement, tried to pull over a driver, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Orange man faces charges after deputies say he activated red and blue lights on this truck and attempted to pull over another driver. According to a news release, an off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was driving north in the 3700 block of S. Nova Road at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning when he spotted a silver Ford F-150 with red and blue flashing lights and a Florida Sheriff’s Association license plate.
PORT ORANGE, FL
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 9:32 a.m. 47-Year old Jayne Stout cited for Driving after Revocation and Obstructing Traffic. 12:12 p.m. 58-Year old Jesse Chandler cited for Brake light out. 1:18 p.m. 45-Year old Rebecca Newton cited for Misd. Theft at Wal Mart. 2:46p.m. 29-Year old Alyssa Barrientos cited for No proof of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
morrowcountysentinel.com

Law enforcement provides holiday safety tips

MOUNT GILEAD — The most joyous time of the year can sometimes turn to the most criminal. Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey offers simple, but effective, ways to protect yourself during the holiday season. “Things like locking your doors and windows, both on your houses and your cars,” Lakey...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
East Oregonian

Law enforcement not spared from hiring woes

BAKER CITY — Add law enforcement officers to the growing list of professions feeling the brunt of a labor shortage and facing hiring woes. Police departments in Pendleton, La Grande and Baker City have had little luck finding applicants for their open positions recently, and the police chiefs are flummoxed about the reasons why.
BAKER CITY, OR
newspressnow.com

Law enforcement urges residents to lock vehicles

CLAY COUNTY — Law enforcement officials are urging residents to lock their vehicles and not keep valuables in them as sheriff’s office deputies investigate a rash of thefts from vehicles. This is the second wave of thefts from unlocked vehicles in less than three weeks. Deputies reported thieves struck a...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kxlp941.com

Extra law enforcement looking for impaired drivers statewide

There will be extra law enforcement looking for impaired drivers on the state’s road from now through the end of the year. “Oftentimes when we hear the term DWI, we think about alcohol, but alcohol DWI the amount of people being arrested for this is going down, drug-impaired driving arrests are increasing at a substantial rate and we are focused on this right now.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
kymkemp.com

Man Caught Providing a Fake Identity to Law Enforcement, Says MCSO

On 11-14-2021 at 10:43 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of northbound Highway 101 at River Street in Ukiah, California. Deputies observed a Buick sedan with expired registration. The Deputies effected a traffic stop on the Buick and contacted the two occupants. The passenger identified himself as Dwane Crow from Washington State. Crow advised the vehicle belonged to him; however Crow had been drinking, so he let his friend drive.
UKIAH, CA
capcity.news

Laramie law enforcement seeks runaway juvenile

UPDATE: 11/21/2021 Suraya has been located, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said. CASPER, Wyo– The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it seeking 16-year-old female Alejandra Campos as a runaway juvenile. She was last seen wearing long sleeved black top, black pants and black shoes, the sheriff’s office said. Article...
LARAMIE, WY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

