Public Safety

Adobe Houses Rampage

By Best Games
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaponTec-9 StrategyEast of the Printworks, you'll find a rampage near a bunch of small adobe houses. You'll...

IGN

North Vice Point Rampage

Location:Behind the wall southeast of the Vice Point safe house. StrategyRun to the street in front of the mall, aim, and fire. Just keep cycling through enemies and dropping them with one-hit kills.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IGN

Moist Palms Hotel Rampage

StrategyPick up the Rampage behind the Moist Palms Hotel on the main strip. You have 2:00 to kill 30 gang members with an M60 machine gun. Take up a position near the garage and point at the groups of gangs collected near the street. Using R1, point the gun at head level and sweep back and forth across the group. If any ambulances show up, you can blow them up and take out large groups at once. Just keep turning around and the gang members will reappear. Kill thirty and collect your reward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IGN

Black Fence Building Rampage

LocationBehind the building with decorative black fence, just north of the North Point Mall parking lot. StrategyHop in a nearby car and start driving around. You'll find plenty of enemies walking around the sidewalks here for you to fire at with your Uzi.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IGN

Diving Board Rampage

LocationOn top of the diving board at Standing Vice Point Hotel pool just south of the Malibu nightclub. StrategyThe Sniper Rifle is the weapon of choice, and it deals one-hit kills quickly and efficiently. This challenge should take no time at all as you can simply snipe people while sitting atop the diving board platform.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IGN

Red Bridge Rampage

Location:Near the red bridge heading into the Little Haiti area. StrategyIn the northwest corner of Little Haiti, near the border of Escobar International, you will find a docks area. Cross over into Escobar and check near the red bridge to get this Rampage. You have two minutes to slay 35 people with a Spaz Shotgun. Since this sucker is automated, it's easy just to stand and spray. Go back out to the road and find a crowd to shoot into. There are plenty of guys around, so this shouldn't be too hard. Just keep pressing R1 to switch to a new target, and hold down Circle. You'll kill 35 in now time.
VIDEO GAMES
