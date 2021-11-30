NASA shares new photos of the ISS taken by SpaceX Crew Dragon

Sad news for those who were planning to watch NASA’s scheduled spacewalk at the International Space Station today, as it’s been delayed. The spacewalk, which was expected to begin today at 7:10 AM EST, was postponed at the last minute, thanks to the detection of nearby space debris. Unfortunately for us, NASA doesn’t yet know when it will be able to perform the spacewalk and won’t until it has more details about the debris and just what kind of threat it poses.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO