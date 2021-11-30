ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA shares new photos of the ISS taken by SpaceX Crew Dragon

Cover picture for the articleNASA has shared a new set of photos showing the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit. The images were taken by astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as he flew over the orbiting outpost earlier this month. The flight took place at the start of the...

The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

NASA’s second pepper harvest sets record on ISS

The longest — and perhaps the spiciest — plant experiment in the history of the International Space Station, Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04), concluded recently, 137 days after it began. On Nov. 26, Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei harvested and with other members of the crew sampled some of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iss#Space Science#Nikon#American
Hot Hardware

Watch NASA Astronauts Go For A Spacewalk Outside ISS To Replace A Busted Antenna

After being delayed due to possible danger from space debris, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) went for a stroll in space to repair a faulty antenna. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron have been given the go ahead to complete a spacewalk that was originally scheduled for November 30th. NASA made the decision to delay the spacewalk due to a possible danger of space debris and to give them time to assess the risk. It was unknown at the time if the space debris that was in question were remnants from the Russian ASAT that destroyed a Russian satellite recently.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

NASA wants SpaceX to dock Dragons at new Russian space station ‘node’

State media agency RIA says that NASA and Roscosmos are negotiating an agreement that would eventually allow SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and other future visiting vehicles to dock to a new Russian ‘node’ module recently installed on the International Space Station (ISS). Prichal – Russian for “pier” – was successfully launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA delays planned ISS spacewalk due to risk of space junk

Sad news for those who were planning to watch NASA’s scheduled spacewalk at the International Space Station today, as it’s been delayed. The spacewalk, which was expected to begin today at 7:10 AM EST, was postponed at the last minute, thanks to the detection of nearby space debris. Unfortunately for us, NASA doesn’t yet know when it will be able to perform the spacewalk and won’t until it has more details about the debris and just what kind of threat it poses.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theiet.org

Nasa calls off ISS spacewalk due to space debris threat

Nasa has indefinitely postponed a planned spacewalk by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to fears over space debris. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were due to scale the outside of the space station today in order to mend a faulty antenna. The faulty S-band radio communications...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russia threatens criminal charges against married NASA astronaut, 45, over baseless claims she drilled HOLE in their spacecraft while it was docked in ISS 'because she'd broken up with crew member and wanted to go home'

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has threatened to press charges against a NASA astronaut who it claims drilled a two millimeter hole in a Soyuz MS-09 vehicle that was docked with the International Space Station (ISS) in 2018. The agency recently completed its investigation into what it deems was a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Glorious new ISS views shot from SpaceX Dragon will give you all the feels

You're probably here because you like space. You're interested in planetary exploration and spacecraft and science and those brave people who whirl around up in orbit. I have a treat for you: a set of beautiful new images of the International Space Station. NASA's Johnson Space Center shared the photos...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA’s spacewalk at the ISS on Tuesday

NASA is gearing up for another spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS), the ninth such activity involving its astronauts this year. Recent space station arrivals Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will exit the ISS on Tuesday, November 30, to carry out work on a faulty antenna system. The two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
news3lv.com

NASA looking for teachers to talk to astronauts aboard ISS

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County teachers, this one is for you. Your students now have the chance to chat with NASA astronauts in space. NASA is opening up an application portal to select educators around the country to host a video chat at your school with astronauts who are living on the International Space Station.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
spaceexplored.com

Stunning ISS views from SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour flyaround

SpaceX recently brought four astronauts home from the International Space Station who caught some amazing views of the ISS from inside the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule. NASA published high-resolution photos captured by Crew-2 astronaut Thomas Pesquet during a flyaround of the International Space Station, and let’s just say the images do not disappoint.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
adafruit.com

NASA and SpaceX Launch Asteroid Defense Test

If Michael Bay can’t save us from an asteroid impact with reverse pans and working class heroes, NASA and SpaceX may have to do it with science and money. The organizations are set to launch their Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbslocal.com

NASA And SpaceX Rocket Bound For Asteroid Belt

The SpaceX rocket launched from Vandenberg and it released a satellite into space. If all goes well, in September, it will fly into an asteroid circling the Earth. The asteroid, Dimorphos, is roughly the size of a kitchen table, is in a fixed orbit around a much larger asteroid called Didymos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

