Public Health

COVID, Disability And Labor Force Participation

By Lance Brofman
 3 days ago
Long Covid may produce a significant decline in labor force growth. Pandemic era income support programs are largely over. As of September 6, 2021, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Extended Benefits, $300 Extra Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and the $100 Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation programs all expired. The Biden...

McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
Law.com

Accommodating Employees Disabled by ‘Long COVID’

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported over 46,780,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 756,000 resulting deaths in the United States alone. WHO, COVID-19 Dashboard (Nov. 17, 2021). While some compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu, the approximately 48,000 domestic deaths from the seasonal flu over the past two years pale in comparison to the COVID-19 mortality numbers. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Past Seasons Estimated Influenza Disease Burden (Oct. 1, 2020). By any measure, the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase, especially considering that one in three individuals who contract COVID-19 may continue to experience symptoms and ongoing health problems for weeks to months after their initial infection. CDC, MMWR Report (Sept. 19, 2021). The CDC refers to these long term effects of the COVID-19 illness as “long COVID,” and has described the symptoms as including difficulty thinking or concentrating (known as “brain fog”), tiredness or fatigue, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest or stomach pain, headache, sleep problems, and symptoms that worsen after physical or mental activities. CDC, Post-COVID Conditions (Sept. 16, 2021). According to the CDC, long COVID can have long-term effects on the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and brain functions. Id.
thepress.net

Report: California recovery lags, labor force participation stagnant

(The Center Square) – Despite leading the nation in job gains in October, California’s recovery continues to lag as the state’s labor force participation was “little changed” last month, according to a new analysis from the California Center for Jobs & The Economy. Despite adding 96,800 jobs in October, the...
SmartAsset

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling … Continue reading → The post 2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
Axios

America's workers rush back to labor force

The big shocker of Friday's jobs report: More than half a million people entered the labor force, the biggest influx in over a year. Why it matters: A giant cloud over the recovery — the snail-like pace workers have returned — may be starting to clear. Workers coming off the...
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Social security benefits increase in 2022

Approximately 70 million Americans will see a 5.9% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2022. Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W). The CPI-W rises when inflation increases, leading to a...
Redlands Daily Facts

Thinking through the trade-offs of federally mandated paid leave

The nonsensical coverage of the debate over paid leave continues. Apparently, opposing a federal paid-leave program is the equivalent of being anti-family or pro-suffering, or so we’re told. We rarely get information about the full consequences of such a policy. What kinds of employment leave options do workers use the...
VTDigger

Update the Supplemental Security Income program

The Supplemental Security Income program needs to be updated. It was originally intended to ensure that America’s aged, blind and disabled people would not have to struggle to survive. The program is a lifeline for many, providing monthly payments to about 8 million low-income aged, blind and disabled people. But...
vivaglammagazine.com

How To Apply For Benefits If You Are Disabled

Every day, thousands of people with disabilities apply for government assistance. Whether they are applying to be on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the process can be daunting and confusing. This article will explore the steps you need to take if you have a disability and would like to apply for benefits from either SSI or SSDI.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
wbaa.org

October unemployment rate improves significantly but labor force continues to slump

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.3 percent for October, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that measurement is almost back to pre-COVID-19 levels, the number of people ready to work isn’t. The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from September's rate of 3.5 percent. Even...
fsrmagazine.com

How Bartaco's COVID Pivot Removed Labor Pressures

Today’s "normal" for restaurants and operators is complicated to say the least. Labor shortages and supply chain issues have hindered restaurant comebacks throughout the country. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there were roughly 1.6 million open jobs in leisure and hospitality in September, which represents 10 percent of all jobs in the industry.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

