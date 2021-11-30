Malaika Arora dazzles in a transparent black dress; look at the photos

We’re used to seeing Anne Hathaway dressed up on the big screen, but she seldom steps out to show off her own sense of style. That said, the Academy Award-winning actress and her producer husband Adam Shulman were captured heading to Soho House in New York City for a date night on Thursday. The pair both sported chic fall-winter looks for the occasion as they stepped out holding hands. Hathaway, 39, opted for a little black dress featuring a turtleneck collar and added a black and white herringbone pattern coat over top. For footwear, she reached for Isabel Marant’s “Lomero” leather knee-high boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming and slanted block heels. Meanwhile, Shulman, who masked up for the occasion, dressed in a classic navy peacoat paired with black trousers and sleek black sneakers featuring a contrasting heel tab and midsole design. Shop versatile black boots below. To Buy: Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots, $1,890; mytheresa.com To Buy: Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boots, $238; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Leather Boot, $130; dsw.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Anne Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 HOURS AGO