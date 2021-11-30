ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Fox Nation host goes on conspiracy-laden rant comparing Dr Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PA9H_0d9mC0PX00

Fox Nation anchor Lara Logan has compared Dr Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele while complaining about Covid measures impacting rights and economy.

“This is what people say to me: that he [Dr Fauci] doesn’t represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second world war in the concentration camps,” Ms Logan said on Fox News on Monday.

She added that “people all across the world are saying this,” without qualifying her comment with examples or proof. Josef Mengele was dubbed the “Angel of Death” for his deadly experiments on prisoners during the Holocaust at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Dr Fauci, who has been the US government’s face of pandemic response, has often been targeted by conservatives and supporters of former president Donald Trump , who was repeatedly at odds with him. Dr Fauci called himself a man of science on Sunday in an interview with CBS and accused his critics of being “anti-science,” triggering a backlash from conservatives.

The anchor of Lara Logan Has No Agenda then went on to criticise the measures taken to rein in the pandemic saying that they have impacted civil liberties.

“The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease, is now being seen in cold light of day i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done,” Ms Logan said.

The host neither presented any data to support her arguments nor spoke about the lives that were lost due to Covid-19.

Ms Logan is not new to making unfounded claims on TV. A few days ago, she falsely claimed that “ hundreds of coronaviruses” could be found in our bones .

The statement comes at the backdrop of panic triggered because of the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. It has brought back travel curbs in the US even as president Joe Biden said the variant was a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and pardoned felon, Michael Flynn, has offered up his latest batch of conspiracy nonsense, this time suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic was orchestrated by unnamed “global elites” who could be preparing to unleash a new virus on humanity. “Their little plan with COVID didn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol Riot

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Jewish Groups Condemn Lara Logan’s Comments Comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci To Josef Mengele

A number of Jewish groups condemned Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comments she made comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners. “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Fox’s Lara Logan Digs In, Boosts Attacks on Auschwitz Museum

After comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, and receiving widespread criticism from Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum, Fox Nation host Lara Logan is only digging in. On Wednesday, the disgraced investigative reporter swung at her critics, posting links to conspiracy websites that claim HIV is...
MUSEUMS
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Makes Unhinged Comparison To Anthony Fauci

Fox News has a thing for using World War II villains to describe Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Watch the video below.) Tucker Carlson, the station’s blowhard prime-time star, called the infectious-disease expert “an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini” on Monday after Lara Logan compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Laden#Nazi#Covid#Jews#Fox News#Cbs
The Independent

Senator Tom Cotton calls Dr Fauci a ‘so-called expert’ for not being a psychologist or economist

US Republican Senator Tom Cotton falsely claimed that White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is only a “so-called expert” whose opinion on how to best defeat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic should not be given much weight by the American people.Speaking on the Fox and Friends morning programme, Mr Cotton called the veteran virologist and adviser to seven presidents a “so-called expert” who is only an “expert” in the “very narrow slice of knowledge” that is infectious diseases.“He knows nothing about the economy. He knows nothing about psychology. He knows nothing about the way most Americans have to live and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden and Fauci’s Omicron travel ban ‘worse than useless,’ critics say

Critics took aim Saturday at White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden for their “worse than useless” response to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. “No worries, travel ban begins next week because you know, variants don’t spread on holiday weekends,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie...
POTUS
Washington Post

‘Needle Nazis,’ ‘medical brown shirts,’ Mengele and Stars of David: How Nazi-coronavirus comparisons have proliferated on the right

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has generally taken a hands-off approach to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). But for a fleeting moment in May, it seemed, Greene had gone too far. After she made two comparisons between coronavirus restrictions and Nazi Germany, McCarthy issued an uncharacteristically stern rebuke: “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Offers Impassioned Defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci Amid Further Criticism From Conservative Figures

Jimmy Kimmel offered an impassioned defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci during his opening monologue on Tuesday evening’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the virus or the do-my-own-research geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine. The real enemy is Dr. Fauci,” Kimmel stated. “Let me tell you screwballs something about Dr. Fauci. Cause I’ve had enough of this. And he’s too nice to say this himself.” Major conservative voices, such as Tucker Carlson, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz, took issue with Fauci’s recent declaration that he “represents...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Biden jokes that Fauci is president, says he sees Fauci more than first lady

President Biden joked on Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is so involved in White House affairs that sometimes it feels like he is the real president. During an address on the White House's latest strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Biden opened by applauding Fauci, whom Biden said he sees more than his own wife. Biden went on to joke that Fauci is the real commander-in-chief.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Fauci to Make Fox Return After Reportedly Refusing Interview Requests

After Politico reported this week that the nation’s top infectious disease expert had been declining Fox interview requests for months, Dr. Anthony Fauci will make his return to the network’s airwaves on Friday. Mediaite was first to report, and The Daily Beast has since confirmed, that the chief White House medical adviser will appear on Fox Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast at 1 p.m. Friday. The interview will then re-air on anchor Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show Your World later that afternoon.
ANTHONY FAUCI
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy