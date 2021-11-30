Fox Nation host goes on conspiracy-laden rant comparing Dr Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

Fox Nation anchor Lara Logan has compared Dr Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele while complaining about Covid measures impacting rights and economy.

“This is what people say to me: that he [Dr Fauci] doesn’t represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second world war in the concentration camps,” Ms Logan said on Fox News on Monday.

She added that “people all across the world are saying this,” without qualifying her comment with examples or proof. Josef Mengele was dubbed the “Angel of Death” for his deadly experiments on prisoners during the Holocaust at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Dr Fauci, who has been the US government’s face of pandemic response, has often been targeted by conservatives and supporters of former president Donald Trump , who was repeatedly at odds with him. Dr Fauci called himself a man of science on Sunday in an interview with CBS and accused his critics of being “anti-science,” triggering a backlash from conservatives.

The anchor of Lara Logan Has No Agenda then went on to criticise the measures taken to rein in the pandemic saying that they have impacted civil liberties.

“The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease, is now being seen in cold light of day i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done,” Ms Logan said.

The host neither presented any data to support her arguments nor spoke about the lives that were lost due to Covid-19.

Ms Logan is not new to making unfounded claims on TV. A few days ago, she falsely claimed that “ hundreds of coronaviruses” could be found in our bones .

The statement comes at the backdrop of panic triggered because of the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. It has brought back travel curbs in the US even as president Joe Biden said the variant was a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”.