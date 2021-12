This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Public service announcement: If you buy Apple's AirPods Pro before Monday, you're paying too much. That's because Walmart has already announced that the AirPods Pro will be on sale for $159 starting Nov. 22. That's when the retailer's big Black Friday sale kicks off. To confirm, it's the lowest price we've seen to date. We anticipate these will sell out quickly, and we want to make sure it's on your radar.

