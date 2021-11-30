ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Hallyu Part Two”: Yale students speak on the rise of the Korean entertainment industry in the U.S.

By Yeji Kim
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have logged onto Netflix anytime in the past few months have seen “Squid Game” take the number one position in most-watched shows, spending a nonconsecutive 46 days at the top since its September release. Shortly thereafter, South Korean dystopian drama “Hellbound” reached the number one position, surpassing Squid Game...

The Tab

North Korean student sentenced to death after smuggling Squid Game into country

A North Korean student has been sentenced to death after bringing back a copy of Netflix’s Squid Game into the country. North Korea’s surveillance authorities caught the student after he sold several copies of the show to fellow students who were found watching it. The student is said to have returned from China with a digital version of the series stored on a hidden USB flash drive. He now faces death by the firing squad.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

South Korean entertainment company acquires 'La La Land' producer

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM announced it has agreed to purchase Hollywood film studio Endeavor Content, which produced global hit La La Land. The Seoul-based company will spend $775 million to gain an about 80 percent stake in Endeavor Content, which was owned by...
BUSINESS
scotscoop.com

Korean Culture Club represents both culture and entertainment

Contrary to popular belief, K-pop isn’t the only part of the Korean Culture Club (KCC), though many students seem to use the terms interchangeably, referring to the club as K-pop Club. Carlmont’s KCC celebrates their country’s unique culture, including aspects of the famous Korean entertainment industry like K-pop and other...
THEATER & DANCE
#Yale#Foreign Aid#On The Rise#South Korean#Squid Game#American#News#Chinese#Film And Media Studies#East Asian#The Wonder Girls#Bts
Variety

Second Season of Australian Thriller ‘Total Control’ Licensed Across Asia and Latin America – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian contemporary political thriller series “Total Control” has been licensed by broadcasters and streamers across Asia and Latin America, following the recent launch of a second season. Starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths, the show confronts a range of issues around race, diversity and First Nations rights. Produced by Blackfella Films, the narrative depicts a fearless Indigenous senator facing an election and the judgement of the people, after engineering a remarkable coup that unseated the Prime Minister. Rights licensing outside North America is handled by independent distributor All3Media International. At the Asia Television Forum & Market in Singapore this week, the company...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ibero-America’s Kids Animation Players Call for Bridges to Build Ambitious Co-Production Projects

Ibero-America’s toon kids content sector has launched a call at Ventana Sur for more bridge building arenas and channels aimed at boosting co-productions, especially ambitious projects that require a greater number of partners. Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar Ibero-American audiovisual fund, is seen by representative TV networks and indie producers as an opportunity to create juts such a platform, facilitating children’s animation industry alliances. Co-production was one of the issues on the table at Ventana Sur’s virtual panel Challenges for the Creation and Distribution of Children’s Content in Latin America (Vol. 2), promoted by Spain’s ICAA film institute, the Ibermedia Program and La...
TV & VIDEOS
TIME

The Director of Hellbound and Train to Busan Wants to Emphasize That Korean Entertainment Didn’t Merely Explode Overnight

The story of Hellbound first came to director Yeon Sang-ho in a dream, or perhaps more accurately, a nightmare: Yeon was running away from unknown beings chasing him, and he was scared. “That sense of fear really left a strong impression on me, and I thought I should write something about this,” Yeon, 43, says of inspiration for the first script he wrote, when he was 20. That script would be developed into his 2003 animated short film, The Hell . It would see another iteration, though with a different plot, in the 2019 webtoon Hellbound, which Yeon created with illustrator Choi Gyu-seok. Now, he and Choi have co-written a direct adaptation of that webtoon with a six-episode live-action Korean series, released on Netflix on Nov. 19. The show’s opening sequence, in which a man frantically tries to escape from three monstrous creatures who have appeared to condemn him to hell, plays out much like that decades-old nightmare.
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Transforming Hollywood conference to explore evolution of entertainment industry

Media is transforming on a transnational scale. Transforming Hollywood is an annual conference that explores developments in the entertainment industry on a domestic and global scale with panelists in academia, visual effects, business and film production. Open to students, scholars and industry professionals, this year’s conference will focus on U.S. Streaming and International Co-Productions and will take place Friday. Denise Mann, the co-director of Transforming Hollywood and a UCLA professor of cinema and media studies, said the accelerated growth in streaming services has been underway in recent years, but its expedited expansion beckons further discussion into the importance of international co-productions to produce original content.
MOVIES
Variety

Arab Star Hend Sabry on Challenging Local Taboos and Regional Stereotypes in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Finding Ola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star Hend Sabry is debuting as an executive producer on upcoming Netflix Arab Original “Finding Ola,” a series she proposed to the streamer. The show sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely beloved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama “I Want to Get Married” (Ayza Atgawez). While in the original, Ola was under social pressure to get married before turning 30, and explored a lot of options, a decade later she is juggling responsibilities as a mother, a daughter, her job as a pharmacist, and her “attempts at finding...
TV SERIES
Variety

China Set to Release First Korean Film in Six Years, Signaling End of Boycott

After a six-year hiatus, Korean cinema is set to return to the Chinese big screen in wide release at last. This Friday, Dec. 3, Chinese cinemas will run the 2020 comedy “Oh! My Gran (Oh! Moon-Hee),” official posters said Wednesday. Directed by Jeong Se-Gyo and written by Kim Soo-jin, the title stars Na Moon-hee as Moon-hee, the titular spirited grandma suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who, along with her dog, are the only witnesses of a hit-and-run accident that leaves her grandchild unconscious. The film tells the story of the sleuthing that ensues when she remembers a clue to the culprit. When Seoul...
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

More minority faces in film, TV, music as audiences demand diversity

NEW YORK (Reuters) – More minorities are showing up in mainstream U.S. entertainment, from films and TV to music, as audiences demand stories that reflect the world’s diversity, showing that inclusion is good business, industry executives said. “Our industry has caught up with reality. The majority of the world is...
TV & VIDEOS
