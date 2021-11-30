ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket girls basketball team suffer first loss of the season

 3 days ago
Unity's Katey Moore and Clinton's MaKayla Koeppel fight for ball possession in the second of their...

Newport Plain Talk

Lady Eagles suffer second loss of young season

UNICOI COUNTY—The Cosby Lady Eagles were hoping to bounce back Thursday evening after suffering a season opening loss to Volunteer High School. That was not the case as the Lady Eagles fell to 0-2 on the young season with a loss to Unicoi County. A slow start to the game...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
OurSentinel

Photo Gallery: Unity wins playoff game over PBL, 21-14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Seth Hitz misses a tackle on Unity's Tyler Hensch during the second-round playoff game last Saturday. The Panthers (7-4), new to the Illini Prairie Conference, put up a good fight against the state-ranked Rockets at Hicks Field before their season came to a close after a 21-14 finish in Unity's favor. Next, the Rockets host the Bullets of Williamsville at 2pm tomorrow.
UNITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Rocket Girls#Ball Possession#Unity#Maroons
Virginian-Pilot

High school girls basketball team-by-team previews

A girls basketball team-by-team preview mostly taken from forms submitted by area coaches. Bay Rivers District Grafton The Clippers, a state semifinalist last year, were impressive in a 47-30 season-opening win over a Lafayette team expected to do well in the Bay Rivers this season. The Clippers’ starting lineup of Nikki Gibson (10 ppg, 10 rpg), Kiara Bomboy (15 ppg), Zariia America (13 ppg), ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
OurSentinel

SJO to host first girls' holiday basketball tournament next week

Taylor Wells shoots a free throw during Spartans' regional title game against Villa Grove. The senior and Mount Mercy University commit will tip-off her final season with SJO in tournament play starting on November 15 on her home court. Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks. Next week, St. Joseph-Ogden High School will...
DANVILLE, IL
OurSentinel

Photo of the Day - November 16, 2021

Under the watchful eyes referee Mark Brooks behind her, Tigers' junior Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta dribbles the ball down the court looking for a way around St. Joseph-Ogden's Kaytlyn Baker during the team's first game of the season. After four quarters, Urbana fell to the host Spartanst at the Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament, 55-8.
URBANA, IL
OurSentinel

Miller leads Unity over Monticello at Tip-off

Gibson City -- Katey Moore went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds for the Rockets in their pool game against Monticello at the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Unity beat the Sages 37-28 in their first meeting of the 2021 season. More also led the team in steals with four to her name.
MONTICELLO, IL
OurSentinel

Stringer scores 13 in Rockets win over LeRoy

Raegan Stringer delivered a 13-point performance in Unity's road game at LeRoy on Monday. Jumping out to a 20-point lead in the first half, the Rockets improved to 5-0 on the season after a 48-32 non-conference win over the Panthers. Stringer, a sophomore, also had three rebounds and a pair...
humboldtsports.com

CR men suffer first loss at Mendo tournament

The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team suffered its fist loss of the new season at the Mendocino College tournament on Friday afternoon, falling 84-70 to Los Medanos. Donald Willis scored a team-high 19 points for CR, which dropped to 4-1, while teammate Drew Gillette added 15 points. “Los...
OurSentinel

Photo Gallery: Faces in the crowd & on the field

It was a gorgeous late-fall Saturday at Hicks Field. Filled hundreds of fans and entertained by a couple of unintentional flyovers by commercial flights taking off from nearby Willard Airport, two of the four best Class 3A teams in the state squared off to advance to the state championship game at Northern Illinois University.
OurSentinel

Spartans win first annual Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament

St. Joseph-Ogden High School girls basketball players celebrate with their tournament championship title Thursday night in the high school Main Gym. The Spartans ran the table defeating Urbana High School, Tri-County and Champaign Centennial at the three-day holiday tournament, sponsored by Toyota of Danville, to win the very first girls' holiday basketball tournament held at SJO. More photos and game recaps coming soon.
DANVILLE, IL
Daily News-Record

Dukes Suffer First Loss To Open Naples Invitational

James Madison rallied twice in the second half, but couldn’t close out a fourth-straight nail-biter as Kent State topped a cold-shooting Dukes squad 74-69 Monday afternoon to open up the Naples Invitational in Florida. Julien Wooden had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead JMU (4-1) in both categories, but...
Anderson Herald Bulletin

AU men suffer first loss at Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Anderson University men's basketball team's best start in more than 20 years hit a sizeable speed bump on the road Tuesday night. Calvin (3-1) handed the cold-shooting Ravens their first loss of the season with a 95-54 victory. "Not much to do with this one...
ANDERSON, IN
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn suffers first loss in double-overtime thriller

Auburn basketball dropped its first game of the season in a double-overtime thriller to No. 22 UConn 115-109 on Wednesday. It was the first game for both teams in this year's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament hosted in Paradise Islands, Bahamas. “You go to tournaments to play games like this,” said...
AUBURN, AL
Jamestown Sun

Jimmies suffer first loss at Concordia 92-76

The University of Jamestown men’s basketball team couldn’t get the stops when it counted as they fell 92-76 to Concordia University. The Jimmies (8-1, 2-1 GPAC) struggled defensively with the Bulldogs shooting 51% from the field. The Bulldogs (8-1, 3-1) held three of the Jimmies' top four leading scorers, Marc Kjos, Cole Woodford and Brady Birch to a combined 19 points.
JAMESTOWN, ND
OurSentinel

OurSentinel

ABOUT

The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

 http://www.oursentinel.com

