The Denver Nuggets will be without their superstar and the league's reigning MVP Nikola Jokic when they take on the Bulls at home. This is the first game that Jokic will miss this season due to an injury, with the only other game he didn't suit up for so far was due to a suspension, following his altercation with the Miami Heat's Markieff Morris.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO