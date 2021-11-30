Canucks' Bo Horvat: Picks up assist

It's not just goals, Alex Ovechkin is racking up assists too originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As Alex Ovechkin keeps racking up goals, a lot of focus around him has been on his climb up the all-time goals list. As he chases Wayne Gretzky's goal record, a record that has long been considered impossible, you could excuse Ovechkin for shooting at every conceivable opportunity. Yet, through 20 games, Ovechkin has been racking up even more assists than goals. Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens is a good example. Ovechkin recorded three points in the game, all assists.

