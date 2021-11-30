ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Bo Horvat: Picks up assist

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Horvat notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens. Horvat will be happy to...

NHL

Jets come up short against Canucks

VANCOUVER - Paul Maurice mentioned on Thursday night that Friday's tilt with the Vancouver Canucks would be a big test for the Winnipeg Jets. It was their third game in four nights, the second half of a back-to-back, and coming off two spirited games against the Edmonton Oilers. Even with...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Myers: Posts assist Friday

Myers notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets. Myers set up defense partner Kyle Burroughs for a tally at 3:12 of the second period. The 31-year-old Myers has collected six assists, 26 shots on net, 29 blocks, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests. Head coach Travis Green's shuffling of his defense units led to Myers playing on the third pairing, but he still saw 21:22 of ice time in Friday's contest.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks Seeing Top Prospect Material In 7th-Round Pick McDonough

The Vancouver Canucks no longer have any blue-chip prospects in their pipeline. 2020 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin was the last one and he’s only a few games away from shedding the label of “prospect”. That leaves the uncertainty of later-round picks that may or may not make it to the NHL one day. One of those is NCAA breakout star, Aidan McDonough.
NHL
CBS Sports

Weekend NHL picks: Blue Jackets top struggling Canucks, Flames stay hot

The NHL season is nearly a quarter of the way complete and it's been an intriguing campaign so far. One of the biggest takeaways has to be how wide open the race for the Stanley Cup is. Despite parting ways with head coach Joel Quenneville, the Florida Panthers currently have...
NHL
Bo Horvat
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks receiving strong trade interest in Bo Horvat

It has been a tough couple of years in Vancouver. They underwhelmed considerably last season and after adding some key pieces over the summer including Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, and Jaroslav Halak, there was an expectation that they’d be back in playoff contention. That hasn’t happened as the Canucks have limped to a 6-13-2 record and are already fading from the postseason picture.
NHL
#Canucks
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Assist streak up to three games

Stone logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Stone set up the first of Zach Whitecloud's two tallies with a picture-perfect pass. That makes it assists in three straight games for Stone since he came back from a lower-body injury. The winger has six helpers, six shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sends power-play assist

Pettersson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets. Pettersson ended a four-game point drought by setting up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the opening tally. The 23-year-old Pettersson has shown glimpses of his talent this year, but he's struggled to 10 points (six on the power play), 49 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 18 contests overall. That's led to the Swede centering the third line and playing on the second power-play unit, though those changes will probably be temporary.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Puts up assist

Keller notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Through eight games in November, Keller has just three assists. His goal drought now stands at 11 contests, as the American winger hasn't been able to generate much offense this year. He has seven points, 38 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 17 appearances overall, mainly in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Philip Broberg: Picks up assist in NHL debut

Broberg notched an assist in 14:24 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Broberg didn't even need a full period to earn his first NHL point when he drew the secondary helper on Ryan McLeod's tally Saturday. With injuries to Darnell Nurse (finger) and Slater Koekkoek (lower body), Broberg figures to get a significant first taste of NHL action in this stint with the big club. The Swede played on the second pairing at even strength, though he didn't factor in on special teams.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Picks up win in relief

Shesterkin recorded the win after replacing Alexandar Georgiev to begin the third period of Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres, turning aside all four shots he faced. The game was tied 4-4 when he was pressed into action due to Georgiev's struggles. Shesterkin likely won't get an easier win all year, but he's racked up plenty of tough ones already, posting a 9-3-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and .931 save percentage so far this season.
NHL
bardown.com

J.T. Miller's post game comments sum up how Canucks fans are feeling right now

The Vancouver Canucks have had a few rough stretches already this season, but nothing compares to their most recent one.In November, the Canucks have won just three games and have lost seven of their last eight games while being outscored 34-14 during that span. Following the team’s 4-1 loss to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Picks up assist in win

McDonagh logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers. McDonagh earned the secondary helper as Steven Stamkos cleaned up a loose puck at 6:43 of the second period. The assist was McDonagh's second in as many games after a five-game point drought. The veteran blueliner has a goal, six helpers, 25 shots on net, 31 hits and 38 blocks as a defensive presence through 18 contests.
NHL
NBC Washington

It's Not Just Goals, Alex Ovechkin Is Racking Up Assists Too

It's not just goals, Alex Ovechkin is racking up assists too originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As Alex Ovechkin keeps racking up goals, a lot of focus around him has been on his climb up the all-time goals list. As he chases Wayne Gretzky's goal record, a record that has long been considered impossible, you could excuse Ovechkin for shooting at every conceivable opportunity. Yet, through 20 games, Ovechkin has been racking up even more assists than goals. Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens is a good example. Ovechkin recorded three points in the game, all assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Picks up assist Friday

Hedman notched an assist, a plus-3 rating and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Hedman helped out on a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Hedman was on the ice for all of the Lightning's goals. The Swede remains excellent with three goals, 15 assists, 46 shots on net, 36 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 19 contests overall. He's a core piece of any fantasy roster.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Puts up assist Friday

Kampf logged an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Kampf ultimately didn't miss time after exiting Wednesday's game versus the Kings after just one shift. The 26-year-old set up Wayne Simmonds for the go-ahead goal at 5:16 of the first period in Friday's win. Kampf has seven points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating in 22 contests, primarily as a third-line forward.
NHL
Trentonian

Ryan Reaves comes up clutch for Rangers with two-assist night

ELMONT, N.Y. – It wasn’t quite Freddie Mitchell thanking his hands for being so great, but it was certainly up there. With one of the more unique skill sets in the National Hockey League comes one of the more unique personalities, and New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves dropped an all-timer after his team’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night, one in which he recorded two assists in his first multi-point game in nearly four years.
NHL

