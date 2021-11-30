ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Busy, perfect in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Succop made his sole field-goal attempt from 25 yards out and drilled all five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win...

AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Matt Ryan, Panthers, Cam Newton

Josina Anderson reports that the Buccaneers are questioning the intentions of the individual accusing WR Antonio Brown of obtaining a fake vaccination card, with one league source saying: “This whole thing is about getting paid. No evidence.”. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on the incident: “We are aware of the report...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
1075thefan.com

Is the Colts’ game Sunday vs the Buccaneers “Must Win”? JMV Thinks So

Indianapolis – Last week on his show JMV said that going 1-1 vs the Bills and Buccaneers would be a success in terms of how the team looks and their postseason chances heading down the stretch. The Colts thrashed the Bills in Buffalo, something that surprised Colts fans nationwide and now JMV has decided to change his tune. He’s known for stamping games “must win” early in the season, even in Week 1 if necessary, so listeners wanted to know if JMV thought the Colts needed to win on Sunday vs the defending Super Bowl Champs.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
FanSided

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette hilariously trolls Tom Brady after win

The Buccaneers needed a massive performance from Leonard Fournette against the Colts, and they got one. Leonard Fournette is doing everything in his power to gain some traction as one of the most beloved running backs in Buccaneers history. The past 16 games for Fournette have been extremely impressive, and the game against the Colts was one of the best of his career.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores in Monday's win

Godwin caught all six of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-10 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for seven yards. Godwin started the scoring by taking a screen pass 13 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. That play gave him three scores in his last four outings, all of which have seen teammate Antonio Brown (ankle) sidelined. Godwin also nearly found the end zone a second time Monday after an impressive run-after-catch sequence to close the first half, only for it to be negated by a holding call. Regardless, it was another strong showing from the wideout, who was reliable on underneath and crossing routes all night. Whether or not Brown returns in Week 12, Godwin will strive to keep his momentum going in an interesting matchup versus the Colts.
FanSided

Buccaneers: Important win vs. Giants huge for playoff race

The Buccaneers needed their win against the Giants on Monday Night Football in a big way. For more reasons than the obvious, the Buccaneers needed their win against the Giants last night. Not just for the sake of the team record or one of the worst slumps of the Brady era, but there were some playoff implications on the line last night.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: One catch in win

Bernard did not log a rushing attempt, secured his only target for three yards and returned one kickoff for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday night. Bernard logged a return opportunity for the second straight game and played six special-teams snaps overall alongside eight...
