Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Busy, perfect in win

Godwin caught all six of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-10 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for seven yards. Godwin started the scoring by taking a screen pass 13 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. That play gave him three scores in his last four outings, all of which have seen teammate Antonio Brown (ankle) sidelined. Godwin also nearly found the end zone a second time Monday after an impressive run-after-catch sequence to close the first half, only for it to be negated by a holding call. Regardless, it was another strong showing from the wideout, who was reliable on underneath and crossing routes all night. Whether or not Brown returns in Week 12, Godwin will strive to keep his momentum going in an interesting matchup versus the Colts.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO