Backlund produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Backlund helped out on the second of Andrew Mangiapane's two tallies in the contest. The 32-year-old Backlund has assists in each of the last two games. The Swede is up to three goals, four helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 18 contests. His assist Saturday was his first power-play point of the season after he had six helpers with the man advantage in 54 outings last year.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO