Paul Felder is getting fed up with people calling UFC commentators biased. Felder went from being an exciting lightweight in the UFC’s ranks to one of the better commentators that the sport has to offer. He had begun his broadcast work before retiring from the sport. During the latter stages of his career, he made it clear that while he loved the allure of competing in the Octagon, not getting beat up and cut while being cageside was a suitable replacement.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO