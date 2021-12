The Canadian market came crashing down in the last week of November. Still, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up over 15% on the year. The new COVID-19 variant only added fuel to the fire in the last week of November. The Canadian stock market was already sliding when news broke of the new variant. With all the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the market end December at a loss.

