New Zealand’s opposition party chooses Chris Luxon as leader

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s conservative opposition party chose former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader on Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting. Luxon is a close friend of former Prime Minister John...

US News and World Report

New Zealand Opposition Picks Former Airline Boss to Take on Ardern

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's main opposition National Party selected on Tuesday a former chief executive of the national carrier as its new leader to face Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the next election expected in 2023. Christopher Luxon, who helmed Air New Zealand for seven years until September 2019,...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Judith Collins may be gone but New Zealand’s search for a credible and viable opposition is far from over

When Shane Reti replaced Judith Collins at the helm of New Zealand’s National Party today, he became the fifth National leader Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has faced. When Reti, who is in the top spot on a caretaker basis, steps aside next week, that number will tick over to six. In four years. For New Zealand’s most electorally successful party in the post-war era this is an unprecedented period of turmoil. Collins’ departure comes as a surprise to roughly no one. Discontent with her leadership has been bubbling away within the National Party family for some time. When it came to...
AUSTRALIA
Simon Bridges
Judith Collins
Nicola Willis
Jacinda Ardern
John Key
