In the last two days, Fox Nation host Lara Logan faced intense criticism for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. It was Monday when Logan came up with the claim that “people all across the world” are comparing the nation’s top infectious disease expert to the doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for his torture, experimentation and killing of those imprisoned at Auschwitz. Logan’s comments drew condemnation, including from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, which deemed them a “shameful” exploitation of the Holocaust.

