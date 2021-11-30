ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks fall amid omicron vaccine fears

By Elliot Smith
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reversal came after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new variant. European and U.S. stocks had begun a tentative rebound on Monday following last Friday's sell-off as concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant appeared to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#European Stocks#The Financial Times#Covid#Pan European#Asia Pacific#Moderna Ceo#Cnbc
