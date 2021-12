This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time. Dani Schaffer lost her little brother, Scott Anthony Molinari, to an accidental opioid overdose in 2018. The California lifestyle blogger recently teamed up with NFL player Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has been open about his past struggle with addiction, as well as several other organizations for a public service campaign called Reverse the Silence, which raises awareness of overdose risks and combats the stigma associated with opioid use. This is her story.

