NBA

Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Celebrates His New US Citizenship

By Diane Cho
nbcboston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics center formerly known as Enes Kanter has become a U.S. citizen, and he celebrated his new status with a new name — legally changing it to Enes Kanter Freedom. Kanter Freedom took his citizenship oath at a ceremony Monday afternoon. "I've waited for this moment for...

