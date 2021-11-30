Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Celebrates His New US Citizenship

“In the United States, a person dies from a drug overdose every five-and-a-half minutes,” frets John Mac Ghlionn at The American Conservative. Notably, “of the more than 100,000 drug-overdose deaths recorded in 2020, 64,178 involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl” — and, per the US-china Economic and Security Review Commission, China is the primary country of origin for illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances” in the United States. China could crack down on illegal drug production but lacks the “political will.” In November, President Biden mourned those who’ve died from drug overdoses, yet two days earlier, when “he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping,” he “failed to bring up China’s role in importing so much destruction and misery into the United States.”
