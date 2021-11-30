Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Celebrates His New US Citizenship

Enes Kanter Freedom has been going off as of late due to his distaste for the Chinese Communist Party. After speaking out against Erdogan in his native Turkey, Kanter began to face political persecution, and as a result, he has had to remain in the United States. Over the past few months, however, Kanter has shifted his focus to China as he looks to call out those who seemingly support the regime. As many already know, Kanter has been going after LeBron James, specifically.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO