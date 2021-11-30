Blackhawks send F Philipp Kurashev to minors

Captain Serious and Showtime. No.’s 19 and 88. Canadian and American. Captain and (now, finally) full-time alternate captain. These are just a handful of words to describe the two most-iconic forwards in Chicago Blackhawks’ history: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. I could be feeling a little nostalgic writing this piece, but I truly do believe that it’s in the organization’s best interest to keep these two until they hang up the skates and call it a career. Why? Two reasons: first, they still have some great hockey left in them, and second, I believe that any future success starts with the intangibles that these two bring to the team.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO