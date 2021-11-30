ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks send F Philipp Kurashev to minors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 22-year-old Kurashev has no goals and five assists in 19 games. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54...

NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks assign Kurashev to Rockford, recall Slavin

The Blackhawks have assigned forward Philipp Kurashev to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Josiah Slavin, the team announced Monday night. Kurashev, 22, has zero goals and five assists in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season and had been a healthy scratch in Tuesday's...
