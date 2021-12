The new On headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland, set to open in summer 2022, rises 17 floors near the Limmat River. A climb is embedded in the building, a stairway that rises, twists, and shifts through every floor, moving and spiraling with a little different character in every spot. The climb gives the On HQ an active focus and provides visitors a glimpse into every aspect of operations, from the research and development lab to company meeting spaces, sometimes with views of the Swiss Alps, downtown Zürich, and the running trails and roads just outside.

