European Stocks Fall Amid Omicron Vaccine Fears; Stoxx 600 Down 1.4%

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks pulled back on Tuesday on new fears around the omicron Covid variant and vaccines. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.4% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks dropping 2.9% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. U.S. stock...

www.nbcnewyork.com

