Sandra endured a tortuous period of chemotherapy and treatment for her breast cancer. Unfortunately, Sandra always felt exhausted. She need more energy to recuperate and get her life back to normal. Being a cancer survivor is no easy feat. It means you have stared at death and the Gods have decided to give you another chance at life. So, what do the millions who sail in the same boat as Sandra get their depleted energy levels back? How can they continue with life on an even tempo? Let’s look at how yoga and the ancient Indian system of breathing techniques, called Pranayama, can help cancer survivors.

YOGA ・ 10 DAYS AGO