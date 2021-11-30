ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell, Gobert lift Jazz over Blazers 129-107

By MATTHEW COLES Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etUU6_0d9kgIvm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6LN9_0d9kgIvm00

Donovan Mitchell says when the ball moves and the thinking stops, the Utah Jazz really shine.

“Aggressive decision making,” Mitchell said. “When you start to think too much, that’s when the turnovers and the mistakes come in.”

Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 Monday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which used quick passes and spacing to make 19 3-pointers and shot 53% from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3s. The Jazz matched their season high with 46 made field goals.

“Our guys were unselfish and got off the ball when they needed to. As you spread it out and make some shots, all of the sudden lanes to the basket open up, too,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 as the Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road this season.

“We’re such a different ball club on the road," Portland coach Chauncy Billups said. “We play with this casualness a lot of times, with no urgency. That’s dangerous. And at home, you can do that and a team can make a run and you got your crowd behind you and you can overcome a lot of times at home. On the road, you can’t do that.”

Utah’s Royce O’Neale missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle, but Joe Ingles had 14 points, four 3-pointers and six assists in his place. Clarkson made six shots from beyond the arc.

Portland’s Norman Powell was out with a right thigh bruise. Simons had a sparkling offensive performance, but the Trail Blazers didn’t get much from their star Damian Lillard to counter Utah’s offensive prowess.

“I think everybody is still trying to get used to the style of play Chauncey wants us to play. We have to keep emphasizing that this is the way we need to play. We got to stick to it,” Simons said.

After making two of his first three shots, Lillard only made two more buckets on nine attempts. Lillard has gone 16 for 45 over his last three games.

Utah’s defensive plan centered on getting the ball out of Lillard’s hands to make someone other than him or CJ McCollum make shots. Quick hands and flashing into the passing lanes paid dividends for the Jazz, who have won six of eight.

“We really just wanted to make his life a little harder. We wanted to force (Lillard) to drive into me and make sure we don’t give up easy 3s and keep him off the free-throw line,” Gobert said.

Ingles made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-3 Utah run to start the second half. Mitchell pushed the Jazz to a 21-point lead on a variety of floaters, layups and dunks. His 6-foot tear-drop in the lane made it 85-64 with 4:03 left in the third quarter, Utah’s ninth consecutive scoring possession.

“The ball started to go in on these on some of these shots I’ve been missing and that helps everything else fall into place,” Mitchell said.

But the Trail Blazers caught fire from deep as well and cut the lead to 94-84 entering the final period. The two teams combined for 15 of 24 from 3-point range, and the Jazz set a season high with 41 third-quarter points.

DUNK FEST

Of Gobert’s nine field goals, eight were dunks. Most of them came from alley-oops and others on mismatches from switches. Does dunking ever get boring?

“I actually like a challenge sometimes. When they throw it a bit behind and I really have to reach back, that’s nice. Really, I’m just happy to get a lob, no matter where it is,” Gobert said.

Ingles, who had six assists, said the way the Jazz attacked the blitzes and hedges the Trail Blazers showed made it easy to make the right read.

“It got to the point that we just needed to decide if we want someone like Bojan (Bogdanovic) to get an open 3 or Rudy to get a dunk,” he said.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard came up limping after driving into Gobert early in the third quarter, but shook it off. ... A review a couple minutes later took a three-point play opportunity away from Lillard by reversing a foul on Conley. ... McCollum got a technical foul with 9:01 left after a no-call on a drive to the basket.

Jazz: Indicating a sluggish and passive start, Utah also had no fast-break points, no turnovers and no second-chance points in the first quarter. ... Gobert blocked Lillard’s layup in the fourth-quarter and then gave the basketball stanchion a combination of punches while play continued behind him. ... The Jazz missed both technical foul shots.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Jams Lob From Joe Ingles During Raptors/Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert threw down a big slam dunk on an alley-oop lob from Joe Ingles during Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 2:18 remaining in the third quarter, Ingles tossed up...
NBA
FanSided

Donovan Mitchell passes a Utah Jazz legend on all-time list

Indeed, Donovan Mitchell is steadily climbing one list of Utah Jazz greats. Donovan Mitchell still has almost 30,000 points to go before challenging Karl Malone on the Utah Jazz’s all-time regular-season scoring list. Nevertheless, the fifth-year pro is inching his way up the leaderboard. With his game-high 26 points in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Blazers Announce Significant Damian Lillard Injury News

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player for an extended period of time. On Wednesday, the team announced that superstar point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, per NBA insider Sham Charania. Damian Lillard has been dealing with...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Flies For Alley-Oop Dunk Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell flew toward the hoop for a two-handed slam dunk on an alley-oop during the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 6:57 remaining in the first quarter,...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Lillard’s 39 Points Lift Blazers Over Sixers

The Portland Trail Blazers used three-point shooting and high-octane scoring from Damian Lillard to put away the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, 118-111. The Sixers were playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but they beat the Blazers under similar circumstances back on November 1st. They threatened to do the same tonight, outscoring Portland 52-36 in the paint and cutting off the Blazers’ seemingly endless supply of rebounds. But 39 points on 5-13 three-point shooting from Lillard (plus 30 more off of deep strikes from his teammates) kept Portland in the lead throughout and ultimately secured the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Where Donovan Mitchell has improved most

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is earning the D at the start of his name. The explanation may be as simple as heightened energy. Maybe Donovan Mitchell is trying to make up for his noticeable dips on offense from last season to his current 24.3 points per game and 31.9 shooting percentage from downtown for the 2021-22 Utah Jazz.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Kings

Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz played the Sacramento Kings. View the original article to see embedded media. Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are in California to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Before the game, the All-Star shooting guard sent out a tweet...
NBA
utahstories.com

Cognac Frapin Teams with Utah Jazz Great Rudy “Frenchy” Gobert

Recently, France’s Cognac Frapin announced its newest partnership and first-ever North American brand ambassador with Utah Jazz great and two-time NBA All-Star Rudy “Frenchy” Gobert. According to the folks at Frapin, “Originally from France, Gobert was introduced to Cognac Frapin by a cognac connoisseur friend who had offered him a...
NBA
ksl.com

Jaren Jackson Jr's late 3 lifts Grizzlies over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic is still clutch. Unfortunately for the Jazz, so is Jaren Jackson, Jr. After Bogdanovic hit four fourth quarter 3-pointers to keep the Jazz in front, it was Jackson that made the biggest shot of the night. Jackson won a pivotal jump ball at center...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#The Trail Blazers
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Spins For Finesse Layup Against Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert made a smooth offensive move during the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz hosted the Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday, November 22. With 53.3 seconds left in the first quarter, Gobert spun past Grizzlies forward Jaren...
NBA
The Associated Press

Mitchell has late burst, Jazz hold off Thunder 110-104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday night. Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Passes Greg Ostertag On Utah Jazz Blocks List

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert passed Greg Ostertag on the franchise’s all-time blocks list during a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz hosted the Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday, November 22. Utah fell to Memphis, 119-118. A bright spot during the contest came during...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Kansas City Star

Graham’s 3-pointer lifts Pelicans to 98-97 win over Jazz

Devonte’ Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gay Feeds Rudy Gobert For Dunk During Pelicans/Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazzmen Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert connected for an assist and dunk during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. With 2:37 remaining in the opening quarter, Gay dished the ball off to a...
NBA
ESPN

Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

465K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy