Woman left outside hospital after night out in LA taken off life support

By Jessica De Nova
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

A heartbroken family is still questioning the death of their beloved daughter who was left brain dead after she was dropped off at a Los Angeles hospital at the end of a night out with a friend.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who had dreams of becoming a successful architect, was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West L.A. after hanging out with her friend earlier this month.

One day shy of her 27th birthday, her family took her off life support. Her organs will be donated to nine different people.

"We know she wouldn't have wanted to be how she was these past 15 days," said Cabrales-Arzola's father, Luis Cabrales Rivera.

The death of Cabrales-Arzola and her friend, Christy Giles, an L.A. model and aspiring actress, sparked attention from family and friends who claim the women were drugged against their will in an apartment in the Pico-Robertson area after they first visited a club in West Hollywood.

The family of Giles told Eyewitness News earlier this month the girls were dropped off outside of separate hospitals almost 12 hours after a mysterious text message exchange between the two.

Giles' mother claims there's video of a car without license plates and men concealing their identities placing Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente hospital.

A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system.

Officials concluded Giles' autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report, which has not been released.

The families of both women said that neither of them would have taken the drug willingly.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation, but Rivera is seeking swift justice for his daughter. He's asking for the public's help in submitting any information regarding Cabrales-Arzola's death.

Comments / 144

Donna Phillips
6d ago

I don't think the parents played God, I believe they prayed to God for help, brain dead means you're dead! be kind to these parents and pray for the people that get her healthy organs!

Steph Boellner
6d ago

My brother in law recently passed away suddenly, our family is still in shock. He was an organ donor as well. People that lose their lives suddenly & donate organs live on in other people.

Ruz
6d ago

O God! I mean I can’t and don’t wanna be a person who decided to seat and judge people. We don’t know what they going through. But we know it’s very hard to make any decision during that time. Let’s just respect there will. May she R.I.P 🙏🏻

