Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s.

It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning.

(Credit: CBS 2)

The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Half And Half Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with lows around the freezing mark. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) High pressure keeps us dry Saturday with a cool breeze from the northwest. The high is 44. Rain and wind are coming Sunday. Dry air in the morning may hold off precipitation until midday. Rain is likely at Soldier Field. The high for Sunday is 48. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
