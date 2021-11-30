ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQk1s_0d9jp3Ni00

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday.

The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology. It re-affirms data as a "factor of production" and a "national strategic resource".

The plan contains six key tasks, including improving the "marketization" of data, improving computing power, and playing a leading role in developing global technology standards.

It also called for strengthening of management of cross-border data flows and more support for open source initiatives.

The scale of China's big data industry will exceed 3 trillion yuan ($470.79 billion) by the end of 2025, MIIT estimated.

Beijing implemented two key laws this year - the Personal Information Protection Law and the Data Security Law, which govern how companies and organisations may store and move data.

($1 = 6.3723 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Yuan#Miit
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
theloadstar.com

New law in China coincides with massive cut in vessel location data

Vessel location data from China has been greatly reduced, impacting maritime supply chain visibility. The tracking signal, known as Automatic Identification System (AIS), is used globally by the shipping industry to transmit data on vessel location and identity. However, China’s new personal information protection law that came into effect this...
ECONOMY
Fortune

An end to foreign IPOs by Chinese companies? Beijing is planning to close the loophole that let firms like Didi list overseas

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Data analysis: China’s sixth plenum veers in a new direction

On Nov. 11, the Communist Party of China concluded this year's plenum, the annual meeting of the leading Central Committee, and released a brief communique detailing what senior leaders discussed and agreed upon. A Protocol data analysis of 27 previous plenum communiques in Chinese from 2002 to 2021, totaling over 27,000 words, shows that this year's outcome was unusual in a number of ways, with a focus on celebrating China's history not seen before.
CHINA
bloomberglaw.com

China Freezes New Tencent Apps, Updates For Data Privacy Review

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been ordered to stop rolling out new apps, as China’s tech industry regulator reviews their compliance with new privacy laws introduced this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has also ordered a temporary halt to updates...
CELL PHONES
theloadstar.com

China-Europe rail freight rising, but border tension sparks new routes

China-Europe rail freight volumes have passed last year’s total, while tension on the Poland-Belarus border has seen alternative routes jostling for favour. According to China Railway, between January-October there were 12,605 train trips, carrying 1.22m teu, up respectively 26% and 33% year on year, beating 2020’s 1.14m teu. The railway...
TRAFFIC
Times Daily

EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting...
IMMIGRATION
WNMT AM 650

China plans methane emission controls in key industries

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will look into methane emissions in key industries, including coal mining, agriculture and petroleum, and publish a nationwide methane emission control action plan, the environment ministry said on Thursday. China and the United States, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gases emitters, unveiled a deal earlier this...
Flight Global.com

EASA project seeks better data on battery risk posed by personal devices

Safety regulators are seeking a better understanding of the threat posed by lithium battery-powered personal electronic devices, through a newly-initiated European research project. Lithium batteries have the potential to ignite from thermal runaway, generating fire and toxic smoke, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is looking to characterise the...
TECHNOLOGY
wtaq.com

Japan to tighten border controls for S. Africa, others on new virus variant – Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government decided on Friday to tighten border controls for visitors from South Africa and five other African countries after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Jiji news service reported. Britain on Thursday temporarily banned flights from South Africa and some neighboring countries...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Matsuno: If any new coronavirus variants identified, we will reconsider border controls

“If any new coronavirus variants are identified we will reconsider our border controls as needed,” said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno per Reuters. The policymaker adds, “New covid variety that has yet to be discovered in Japan.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy