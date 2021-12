FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (5-1) won its third straight game on Saturday afternoon in Bud Walton Arena, beating Sam Houston (3-3), 92-66. The Hogs were in a close one early, only leading 46-42 at the intermission, but turned on the jets coming out of halftime, winning the next two quarters, 46-24. The Razorbacks’ defense righted the ship in this one, as the Hogs forced 23 turnovers, which resulted in 32 points.

