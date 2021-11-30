ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Philippine leader Duterte's preferred successor quits presidential race

By Karen Lema
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vl36h_0d9iWerg00

MANILA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls.

Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision.

His withdrawal raises questions over who the popular Duterte will now support in the May 2022 election. The 76-year old leader is not eligible to seek re-election, but will be standing for a senator's seat.

"I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.

Analysts have said Duterte wants to ensure an ally succeeds him so he can be insulated from potential legal action at home or by the International Criminal Court, which has launched a probe into the thousands of killings in his "war on drugs".

Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is running for the largely ceremonial deputy post alongside the son of late Philippine dictator and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has emerged as an early frontrunner.

Political observers say Go's withdrawal from the race would likely benefit the Marcos/Duterte-Carpio ticket as it would consolidate the Dutertes' voter base behind the 43-year-old mayor and that support could extend to Marcos.

"There is no more confusion in terms of administration support," said Aries Arugay, visiting fellow at the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute and political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

Marcos is up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, vice president Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, and senator Panfilo Lacson. He is facing several disqualification cases grounded on a nearly three-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

The Philippines' presidential election heats up with boxer Manny Pacquiao and the former dictator's son among 5 surprising candidates duking it out for control

The Philippines' presidential election is set for May, and all candidates have filed for the race. The candidates include boxer Manny Pacquiao, the son of a reviled dictator, and a former teen actor. President Rodrigo Duterte has already stirred the pot, saying one of the front-runners uses cocaine. With the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Haven Register

Cambodia's leader Hun Sen endorses oldest son as successor

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday explicitly declared his support to have his eldest son, army commander Hun Manet, succeed him as the nation’s leader. The 44-year-old Hun Manet, a West Point graduate, has the rank of lieutenant general and holds several important...
POLITICS
AFP

Google to halt election ads ahead of 2022 Philippines vote

Google will stop carrying election ads in the Philippines ahead of the May 2022 presidential vote, the internet giant said Wednesday, similar to action it has taken in the United States. Google had previously suspended paid political messages in the United States in part to stem the flow of hoaxes and misinformation during the 2020 US election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Sara Duterte
americanmilitarynews.com

Duterte ‘abhors’ China’s use of water cannon on Philippine boats

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in a rare public rebuke of China, expressed abhorrence and “grave concern” Monday about last week’s firing of water cannon by Chinese coast guard ships on Filipino supply boats in the South China Sea.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippine presidential aspirant Marcos Jr tested for cocaine

The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he took a cocaine test after President Rodrigo Duterte accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the illegal drug. Lacson said Tuesday he and his vice presidential running mate, Senator Vicente Sotto, had voluntarily undergone "multi-drug testing" on Monday.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines presidential hopeful Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user

Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao says he was "naive" and ignorant of the law when he took crystal meth in his youth, but argues offenders today know drugs are illegal and should be punished. Pacquiao, a retired world champion boxer, has been a high-profile backer of President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war on drugs that has killed thousands of people. But in the lead up to the 2022 elections, Pacquiao has sought to distance himself from the outgoing Duterte, who is facing an international probe into his bloody crackdown, and now says offenders should have a "chance to defend themselves". "We have to put in jail those who are using drugs, selling drugs -- that's what the law says," he told AFP, vowing to continue the anti-narcotics campaign "in the right way".
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Presidential Race
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Duterte's office refuses to name Filipino Presidential candidate accused of drug use

Manila [Philippines], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Office of Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte refused to disclose the identity of the presidential candidate suspected of using cocaine, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said on Friday. On Thursday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accused a presidential hopeful in the 2022 election of using illegal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
dallassun.com

Gaddafi's son back in Libyan presidential race

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's former leader, has been reinstated as a presidential candidate by a court in Sebha. Gaddafi's lawyer Khaled al-Zaydi confirmed on Thursday that his client's appeal had been accepted and called the court's decision "a victory for justice and the people's will." A photo...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip

A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the journalist would be allowed to travel to Oslo to collect the award in person. The Court of Appeals, which is handling the cyber libel case, on Friday gave her the green light after rejecting government lawyers' claims that she was a "flight risk".
ASIA
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy