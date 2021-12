Normally when farmers get together the first topic they discuss is the weather. These days the first topic that come up is fertilizer prices and if it will be available at all next spring? The University of Minnesota Extension Service recorded a Nutrient Management Podcast discussing why fertilizer prices are high and what farmers should be thinking about. It is about 42 minutes long but does a great job of explaining what is going on and what farmers should be thinking about!

