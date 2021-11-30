Galaxy S22 camera leak doesn’t sound too bad

Based on leaks and rumors, we have just two months or so before Samsung reveals its opening salvo for 2022. Based on those same rumors, however, the base Galaxy S22 model and its Plus counterpart might disappoint in many aspects. There are some downgrades and some that might remain the same, though there are definitely expected upgrades, at least as far as the processor goes. Not all things might be that bad, though, and the newest information gives some hope that the phones’ cameras won’t be as bad as it sounds.

Unlike the Ultra models, the base and plus Galaxy S models don’t always offer the best cameras. Given what you’re paying for, however, you’d expect it to at least offer a decent photography experience. For two generations, however, Samsung hadn’t exactly upgraded the sensors since the Galaxy S20 last year. Based on @Ice universe’s latest tweet, there might be some hope for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ next year.

First of all, the main wide camera is finally being upgraded from 12MP to a 50MP 1/1.57-inch sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and an f/1.8 lens aperture. This could be the newish Samsung ISOCELL GN5 or Sony IMX766, depending on the model or market. This is a rather significant upgrade in terms of hardware capability, though pixel binning will default to producing 12.5MP images just as before.

The telephoto camera is a bit of a mixed bag since the Galaxy S21’s 64MP PDAF sensor might be replaced by a 10MP camera. That said, the Galaxy S22 might compensate by improving the 1.1x optical zoom to 3x, though that still has nothing on the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expected 10x periscope telephoto camera.

In all other aspects, however, the Galaxy S21 will keep the same camera sensors, like the 12MP ultra-wide fixed focus camera. On the front will be the same 10MP 1/3.24-inch 1.22 µm pixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. These are pretty much the same components that Samsung has been using on its flagships since last year.

Those looking for the ultimate Samsung mobile photography experience will probably want to aim for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, though they will be met with a completely different beast from the traditional Galaxy S series phones. That larger and more featured phone is expected to take the place of the Galaxy Note 21 that was poignantly absent this year. All things considered, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ might encounter a bit of resistance from consumers that are craving for Samsung’s latest and greatest in smaller sizes, though it wouldn’t be out of character if you compare it with the Galaxy S21 or even the Galaxy S20 before it.