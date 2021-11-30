NC officials warn of increased wildfire danger as statewide burn ban goes into effect

Firefighters and emergency crews are battling a wildfire in the Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County, North Carolina that's been burning for days.

It's burned more than 500 acres so far, as of Monday evening. The park is expected to remain closed all week as crews try to contain it. Meanwhile, a statewide burn ban went into effect for North Carolina Monday evening.

The fire is a reminder of wildfires that hit the mountain area five years ago in similar weather conditions. Fire officials are renewing their advice for preventing future wildfires.

Low humidity, dry leaves, wind: these are the ingredients fire experts say can yield wildfires in the mountains.

Five years ago this month, those were the conditions that sparked fires that burned thousands of acres, costing tens of millions of dollars across the line in Tennessee, taking 14 lives in Gatlinburg.

“Anytime that there is a wildfire in the area it kind of perks us all up to really think about fire safety,” says Lisa Jennings with the U.S. Forest Service.

She says it’s been two weeks since the area's had a significant rainfall.

“Our primary concern right now is the fuel on the forest floor and just how dry it's been since those leaves have fallen," Jennings said. "They really haven’t had a good wetting rain."

She says these first two days of the work week present the highest fire risk. Burning leaves and brush piles are a big concern.

“We recommend if they can they hold off on that until the humidity comes up a little bit because over 90% of fires in North Carolina are human-caused,” says Jennings.

She advises taking advantage of dry and upcoming milder days to clear leaves and sticks away from your home.

“So, you have what we call a defensible zone where you can defend your house if a wildfire came.”

If you head into the forests, caution is the emphasis.

“Right now is not the opportune time to be burning,” Jennings says.

Waynesville Fire Chief Joey Webb also recommends delaying burning brush piles and urges people to be careful with ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves.

“Just make sure that you water those down and make sure they’re good and cool before you dispose of them,” he says.

Jennings says many parts of North Carolina will remain in fire danger until the area gets a good, soaking rain.