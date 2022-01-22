Senate GOP plans legal challenge to Statehouse vaccine mandate

The Capital dome is seen at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. | Mel Evans, File/AP

State Senate Republicans plan to challenge the Statehouse vaccine-or-test requirement in court, according to a Republican senator.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Morris) said Republicans plan to seek an injunction against the policy, which they believe is not permitted under the state Constitution, in court on Tuesday.

“You can go to a stadium with 2,000 people, you don’t have to show a vaccine card. You can stand in line at Home Depot. You can go buy liquor. But to think you can’t participate in fundamental state government as an observer," Pennacchio said, calling the restrictions "unfair."

Reached by phone, incoming state Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho (R-Sussex) said he’s confident a court will find the commission’s mandate unconstitutional. But he said if a court does not at least temporarily put it on hold before Thursday’s session, he does not want his members to create an “awkward” situation for the State Police.

“Our members are going to go in — in whatever form they feel comfortable with — and make sure they do their jobs.” Oroho said. “It depends on what the courts say. I think it’s pretty clear in the Constitution that a legislator cannot be stopped. But at the same time we also don’t want our law enforcement to have all kinds of pressures put on them, to be put in that kind of awkward situation.”

Context: Some Assembly Republicans plan to boycott Thursday’s voting session if any members are denied access, while others plan to participate remotely. The Senate GOP held a conference call Monday to discuss their plans.

The State Capitol Joint Management Commission, which includes legislative and gubernatorial representatives, voted 5-2 to enact the vaccine-or-test mandate last month . It takes effect Dec. 1 — a day ahead of the voting session. The policy applies to everyone entering the Statehouse, from lawmakers to staff to members of the public.

Even though members would be permitted to participate remotely, Republicans believe it runs afoul of the constitutional requirement that state legislators “in all cases except treason and high misdemeanor, be privileged from arrest during their attendance at the sitting of their respective houses."

Asked whether State Police, who are in charge of Statehouse security, would lead out Republican lawmakers in handcuffs if they refuse to abide by the policy, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said, “I have a hard time envisioning troopers handcuffing anyone ... but I do think they’d have the ability to refuse entry to those men and women.”

What’s next: It’s not yet clear if Assembly Republicans will join the legal challenge.