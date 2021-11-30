ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This year’s flu strain is particularly dangerous for older adults

By Kristi King
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flu season is beginning to gain traction with a predominant strain that concerns one infectious disease expert, and he’s urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot. “We’re starting to see the first cases,” said Dr. Bill Petri, professor of infectious diseases at the University...

wtop.com

Comments / 17

FJB/FBLM
1d ago

the only time I got the flu is when I got the flu vaccination just more scare tactics keep them coming I'll go pop some popcorn kick back in my easy chair and watch the s*** show but that being said you should go ahead and get your vaccines rest in peace

Reply
3
moloan labe.....
1d ago

chicken little warned you that the sky was falling but none listened. will this trying to shove unknown chemicals into our bodies ever end?

Reply
3
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Supplement Reduces Your Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent, Study Says

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Seasonal Influenza#Influenza Viruses#Cdc#Influenza Pandemic
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

4 CDC Recommendations To Prevent Omicron Infection

Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified omicron as a variant of concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strongly encouraging everyone to follow its prevention strategies to hamper the possible spread of the virus in the country. Variant Of Concern. After carefully assessing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Stomach virus vs. influenza: What is the difference?

Stomach flu is an infection of the stomach and intestines, whereas influenza (flu) is a respiratory infection of the throat, nose, and sometimes lungs. Stomach flu is typically due to a virus, but it can also be the result of bacteria. The condition is different from food poisoning and can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. Influenza infections cause flu symptoms that include a sore throat, runny nose, and body aches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

More Americans have died of Covid in 2021 than 2020, despite vaccines: CDC data

Despite living in one of the richest nations in the world, home to the pharmaceutical companies that have developed some of the world’s leading Covid vaccines, more Americans have died of Covid in 2021 compared to 2020—and things are only going to get worse during the holiday season.As of Tuesday, 386,233 people have died of Covid in 2021, according to the CDC, compared to 385,343 Covid deaths in 2020. The US is on track to have 13 per cent of its overall deaths this year from coronavirus, an increase from last year’s 11 per cent portion.A combination of factors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
S. F. Mori

Taking Precautions Against Falling is Wise For Older Adults

Man Falling(Image is from free clipart) Although babies and toddlers fall frequently as they are learning to walk, they don't have far to go to the ground. They are flexible and seldom are seriously hurt when they fall. Children and teenagers as well as young adults can also fall upon occasion. Falls are more frequent and more serious with older adults.
Newswise

Data Shows Increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence

Newswise — Vanderbilt Kennedy Center (VKC) researchers, as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) network, report an increase in the number of children in Tennessee with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The researchers published their findings in the CDC’s Morbidity and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy