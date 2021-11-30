ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor 60 leaks hint at a forgettable upgrade

By JC Torres
 3 days ago
There was a point in time when Honor had quite the presence in the mobile market. While it still stood under the shadow of its former parent company Huawei, it was, in fact, responsible for almost half of the shipments that pushed the embattled Chinese company to second place. It nearly suffered the same fate as Huawei but managed to escape by being sold off to a consortium. While US authorities are still pushing to have Honor blacklisted as well, it’s business as usual for the company. Unfortunately, that “as usual” also means putting out flagship phones that you can’t buy, like the upcoming Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro.

It actually wasn’t too long ago that Honor launched the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro. In fact, it was just last month that it made these phones available in global markets. What made these two phones special is the fact that they are the first Honor phones to once again use US products, like Qualcomm processors and Google Play Store, after the Huawei sub-brand was sold off.

Given the short gap between the two, it’s probably not surprising that the Honor 60 being presented by 91mobiles doesn’t look that different from the Honor 50, which in turn looks like a dead-ringer for the Huawei P50, but with a thankfully less obnoxious camera bump. In fact, in most cases, it does resemble the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro inside as well.

The most notable upgrade for the Honor 60 is the screen size, sitting between the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display. The processor inside also gets a slight bump to a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, though the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage resembles some of the configuration options available for the Honor 50 series. The phone will launch with Honor’s MagicUI 5.0 but, make no mistake, it’s still based on Android 11.

The Honor 60’s leaked set of cameras sounds exactly identical to the Honor 50’s and might actually even be considered as a downgrade. There’s a 108MP f/1.9 main camera, an 8MP f/2.0 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, ditching the 2MP macro camera that few probably use anyway. The leak doesn’t include details for the Honor 60 Pro, but going by the non-Pro model, we won’t hold our breath for that either.

Honor was widely praised for making Huawei’s high-end phones available at more accessible price tags, cutting a few corners to achieve that goal. It seems to have fallen behind, however, now focusing largely on the mid-range market that is already overcrowded with too many options at this point. Having an Honor 60 too soon that resembles the Honor 50 too much is a bit perplexing as well, but it might not matter for markets like the US where Honor’s phones are not available anyway.

