New Jersey State

'Just Friends' Cast: Where Are They Now? Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris and More

By Johnni Macke
 2 days ago
Friend zoned! The cast of Just Friends has kept audiences laughing for more than 15 years after the film — which showed Ryan Reynolds as overweight teen-turned-womanizer, Chris Brander — initially hit theaters in 2005.

In the rom-com , Chris is reunited with his high school best friend , Jamie Palamino ( Amy Smart ), after finding himself stuck at home for the holidays.

When Chris’s flight to Paris with singer Samantha James ( Anna Faris ) gets rerouted to New Jersey following a plane fire, he is forced to face his former crush — who told him as a teenager that she wasn’t interested in him romantically — and another high school pal, Dusty Dinkleman ( Chris Klein ), who also loved Jamie.

Chris’ insecurities of being the rejected fat kid creep in when Dusty makes a move on Jamie in front of him. Meanwhile, Chris is stuck with caring for Samantha who is obsessed with him and whom he wants nothing to do with.

Chris Marquette , who played Mike Brander, celebrated this film’s 15-year anniversary with a throwback photo from the comedy in November 2020.

“Happy anniversary #justfriends,” he wrote alongside a snap of Faris’ character prying information from him.

Marquette joked, “You'll always be fat to me @vancityreynolds,” before noting how “grateful” he was to be a part of the movie. “Was a blast to work with the master of rom-com @rogerkumble and the extraordinarily talented @smarthouse26 @annafaris @iamchrisklein,” he added.

Reynolds, for his part, paid homage to his character’s iconic musical moment in which he sings “I Swear” by All-4-One, while making his TikTok debut in June 2021.

“I swear you will be disappointed by this account,” the Deadpool star jokingly captioned his first video, which showed him doing a lip-sync to the track.

Reynolds embodied his rom-com character as he sang to the screen in a similar fashion to the way that Chris belted out the song in his mirror during the beginning of the movie. In the film, Chris gave a passionate performance while thinking about his crush, which included spirit finger moves that Reynolds also reenacted in his video.

Scroll down to see what the main cast of Just Friends has been up to since 2005:

