2 Significant Shifts in the Trajectory of Social Media

The action of posting a picture to Instagram starts a cycle that I cannot seem to tear myself away from. The anxiousness around selecting which of the 300 pictures taken on game day will make the cut, the rush of validation I feel as I see my notifications start to roll in, and the sinking sensation that eventually comes when I compare the amount of likes and comments I received to someone else’s feed are all common feelings. But no matter how damaging this is to my self-esteem, the sequence of events continues because I so badly want to feel that rush of validation.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO