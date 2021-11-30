2 Significant Shifts in the Trajectory of Social Media

(Undated) — A number of states, including California, are investigating Instagram for targeting children amid accusations the social media platform knows its product can be harmful. New York Attorney General Letitia James called Instagram, Facebook and parent company Meta “extremely dangerous” and proven to cause physical and mental harm in young people. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the platforms are linked to depression, eating disorders and suicide. Meta denies the allegations, with a spokesman claiming on Thursday that they demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the fact and that the company has led the way in fighting bullying and supporting suicidal youths. All of this came to the forefront after a former employee turned whistleblower leaked internal documents and testified the company pushed products to children despite knowing the risks.
