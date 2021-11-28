ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) doubtful to play Monday night vs Seattle Seahawks

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeals-Jones has performed admirably at times this season as a replacement for injured teammate TE...

www.fantasypros.com

On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
#Seahawks#Logan Thomas#Fantasy#American Football
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (2021) betting preview

Quite the matchup for the Arizona Cardinals as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks, but that line has moved slightly according to DraftKings Sportsbook! as the Cardinals are still favored, but only by two points now. So, what...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Wale to perform at WFT's Monday Night game vs. Seahawks

Washington Football Team’s contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks. W Wale, a multi-platinum selling rapper and D.C. native, will perform at halftime of the Monday Night Football matchup as part of Washington’s “Inspire Change” game.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 13 Start/Sit PLUS: Taysom Hill, Michael Pittman, Elijah Moore

What a year it’s been for running backs! The list of injuries is long and filled with big names. The top four by pre-season ADP are all at best questionable, while a slew of others dealt with a range of injuries. This week we lost the big kahuna CMC for the season, and Dalvin Cook is one of many who appears to be out for at least Week 13. So did you heed our suggestions to pick up the backups? Are you struggling at other positions? Or have you already nailed in the bye, and you need help preparing for playoffs? Let’s help you out and get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 49 hits and 25 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL

