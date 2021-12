Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) unanimously determined that an unsolicited proposal from Chatham Asset Management, LLC (“Chatham”) to acquire all of the common stock of the Company not already owned by Chatham and its affiliates for $10.25 per share in cash (the “Chatham Proposal”) constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Company’s previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), dated as of November 3, 2021 (the “Atlas Merger Agreement”). Under the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement, affiliates of Atlas have agreed to acquire the Company for $8.52 per share in cash.

