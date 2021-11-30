ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apollo (APO) and Athene (ATH) Acquire Majority Stake in Aqua Finance at $1B Value

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance (“Aqua” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Blackstone”)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

The Carlyle Group (CG) Acquires Minority Stake in Resonetics at Value of $2.25B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Resonetics (or the "Company") has sold a minority equity stake to funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), valuing the Company at approximately $2.25 billion. Carlyle will join GTCR as a meaningful shareholder in Resonetics as a result of the transaction.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

Sidley, Weil Lead as Apollo-backed Athene Buys Aqua Finance

Sidley Austin is advising annuity seller Athene Holding Ltd. on its acquisition of a controlling stake in Aqua Finance, a home improvement lender. Weil Gotshal & Manges is advising Aqua Finance and Blackstone, whose funds are selling the company in a deal valued at about $1 billion and that is expected to close in 2022’s first half, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Apo#Ath#Aqua Finance#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Apollo Co
StreetInsider.com

Blackstone (BX) to Acquire Irth Solutions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that Blackstone Energy Partners has agreed to acquire Irth Solutions (“Irth”). Irth is a leading provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) solutions that automate processes for damage prevention and asset protection across critical network infrastructure assets. Additionally, Irth collects and analyzes operational and environmental data and runs risk management analytics for its blue-chip customer base across the energy, utilities, telecom and media end-markets. Its products and services support electric grid resiliency, electric vehicle penetration, 5G infrastructure build-out, emissions reduction efforts and help improve the safety and efficiency of pipeline operations. The acquisition of Irth continues Blackstone Energy Partners’ focus on investing in companies that support critical infrastructure and the global energy transition.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ametek (AME) Acquires Alphasense

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the acquisition of Alphasense, a leading provider of gas and particulate sensors for use in environmental, health and safety, and air quality applications. Alphasense designs and manufactures a broad range of technologically advanced gas detection sensors used in fixed and portable detection systems. Alphasense...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Athene (ATH) And Apollo (APO) To Buy Controlling Stake In Aqua Finance For About $1 Billion

Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance. These are the details. Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance, a fast-growing consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities at a valuation of about $1 billion. And under the terms of the transaction, Apollo will manage the investment on behalf of Athene. Blackstone would also maintain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Acquires Remaining Stake in German GEHE-Alliance Healthcare Joint Venture From McKesson (MCK)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) have today reached an agreement for WBA to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel (GEHE) and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland (AHD) joint venture. Following this transaction, WBA will become the 100% owner of the combined GEHE and Alliance Healthcare businesses in Germany.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Donaldson (DCI) Acquires Solaris Biotechnology

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced it acquired Solaris Biotechnology Srl (“Solaris”). Solaris designs and manufactures bioprocessing equipment, including bioreactors, fermenters and tangential flow filtration systems for use in food and beverage, biotechnology and other life sciences markets. Solaris’ product portfolio ranges from benchtop systems for research and development to pilot and commercial-scale manufacturing systems.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
irei.com

Apollo acquires 50% stake in Broad Reach Power

Funds managed by Apollo have agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Broad Reach Power, a U.S. utility-scale energy-storage and renewable-energy platform. The seller is existing investor EnCap Investments and its co-investment partners, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. Broad Reach has more than 1.4 gigawatt hours of storage assets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

MasterCard (MA) Acquires Arcus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has acquired Arcus FI, an alum of the company’s Start Path program, to help support the delivery of bill pay solutions and other real-time payment applications across Latin America.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Announces $1B Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced that the Board has authorized the Company to repurchase an additional $1 billion of its common shares.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich downgraded Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade Primoris from Neutral to Sell, with 10% downside to our new 12-month price target of $24, as we reduce our 7% below FactSet consensus 2022-23 EPS by another 17% to reflect non-recurring Pipeline project closeout benefits in 2021, lower Utilities project ramp, with lower Pipeline bookings contributing to our outlook. We are positive on steps management has taken to grow its new energy portfolio, highlighted by its fast growing Solar business. However, we see bottom quintile organic growth for Primoris relative to our coverage through 2023E during the transition. In Pipeline Services, ~40% of 2021E gross profit is coming from favorable project closeouts, representing a 9% consolidated gross profit organic growth headwind in 2022 as margins return to normalized levels; at the same time, book to bill is 0.4x in the segment YTD. In Energy & Renewables, bookings ex-solar represented a ~0.9x book to bill YTD (GSe). As a result, we now see 2022-23 organic growth CAGR of 3% vs. 6% on average for our broader coverage average. The 10% downside to our new price target compares to an average of +8% upside for our Infrastructure & Machinery coverage."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) to Debut on NYSE, Following Completion of SPAC Merger

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPACU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: BPACU), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Fastly Inc. (FSLY) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV upgraded Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Announces 22.5M Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Hold

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Buy to Hold following results.The analyst commented, "DOCU's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy