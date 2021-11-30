Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Announces Acquisition of Billie Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase program will be used as part of the company’s capital allocation strategy, which includes returning capital to its shareholders, and to offset the dilutive effect of employee equity-based compensation. The authorization becomes effective on January 1, 2022. The company’s previous $150 million repurchase authorization expires on December 31, 2021. The new $150 million authorization will expire on December 31, 2023. As of October 29, 2019, the company had 17,878,195 shares of common stock outstanding.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO