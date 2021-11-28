ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari Daytona SP3, Stephenson half satisfied – Auto World

By Kim Lee
Cover picture for the articleThe new Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the latest addition to the Icon line of the Prancing Horse, after the already famous Monza SP1 and SP2. As expected, the discussions around the new sports car of the Maranello car manufacturer started immediately: those who exalted the design of the car, those who...

Sold-Out Ferrari Daytona SP3, New Ford Ranger And Kia Niro: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Toyota’s new 2022 sports car, the GR 86, came with an number of changes, including a punchy 2.4L engine and a name change to fall in line with the brand’s Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand, but the automaker’s marketing team has found a tiny detai that may very well affect its global reach: the way the car is spelled. Thus, the company has removed the space between the letters and numbers from ‘GR 86’ to ‘GR86’ in an effort to improve its SEO.
Ferrari roars out with high octane Daytona SP3 for its Icona fans

MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari’s new high octane model, the Daytona SP3, ends a long wait by lovers of its Icona-series cars, although it may not be welcomed by those trying to curb carbon emissions. With an 840 horse power, 12-cylinder (V12) aspirated mid-rear-mounted engine, the Daytona SP3 pays tribute to the...
Meet The Ferrari Daytona SP3 And The 829bhp, 9500rpm V12 Beneath Its Curves

No new Ferrari reveal would be truly complete without a neon-bright collection of big numbers, and this new ultra-exclusive, hyper-fast beast is here to light up your weekend. This svelte little number is Ferrari’s latest ultra-modern addition to its Icona range of special editions inspired by its own classics. It’s a bit like the Rolling Stones reworking one of their 1960s classics by moulding it around pop-indie, only the results from Maranello are actually quite good.
Introducing Ferrari Daytona SP3, the new red of the “Icona” family

Remember the glorious Ferraris that participated and won in prototype sports races in the 1960s. It is the new Daytona SP3, presented today in Florence on the occasion of the Ferrari 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello. In particular, it is inspired by the 24 Hours of Daytona on February 6, 1967 when Ferrari accomplished one of the greatest feats in its sporting history, placing three cars on the podium of the first race of the World Sport Prototype Championship.
Frank Stephenson
2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 First Look: Maximum Impact

We know what you're thinking: Daytona? That was a classic front-engine V12 coupé Ferrari built from 1968 to 1973, wasn't it? And the 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3, the third car in Ferrari's limited edition Icona series, looks nothing like it. It's not meant to. The Daytona SP3, powered by an...
Ferrari Daytona SP3 Announced As Latest In Racing Heritage Series

Ferrari has done it again. It’s just made another stunning, breathtakingly beautiful car as the Ferrari Daytona SP3. If you’ve been paying attention to its mediocre 2021 F1 season, it should come as no surprise. A rough season usually indicates a dazzling road car from Ferrari on the horizon. This time it’s unlike anything else from the Modena-based automaker and yet strangely familiar. It’s aggressive and bold, shocking and exciting. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is next in line for the automaker’s “Icona” series, which is Ferrari’s attempt to capture the good ol’ days with some contemporary style. Here’s the latest in Ferrari-sparked nostalgia. Frankly, these renders don’t do it justice.
The new Ferrari Daytona SP3 inspired by Maranello's classic race-winning prototypes

Ferrari’s latest production car met the legendary prototype racers that inspired it on track at the weekend, in a celebration of the V12 engine that spanned the generations. Leading the parade was the new Daytona SP3: its mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12 the most powerful internal combustion combustion engine that Ferrari says it has ever built.
La Ferrari Successor Breaks Cover; Ferrari Daytona SP3 Debuts At Mugello

Ferrari’s Icona series expands from a two-piece to a trio with the debut of the Daytona SP3. The mid-engined supercar with a ’Targa’ top that revives the glory of the triple from the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona in a current car, was presented at Mugello. With the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine the Daytona SP3 hides the DNA of the La Ferrari under its stunning carbon fiber bodywork.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 Debuts With 828-HP V12, Retro-Inspired Styling

Ferrari has expanded its Icona lineup with a third – the Daytona SP3. It’s the latest model in the series, which reinterprets classic Ferrari designs for the modern era. The Daytona, which debuted at Mugello Circuit during the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, reaches into the past to find influences from the 330 P3/4, 350 Can-Am, 512 S, and other Ferrari race cars. It joins the Monza SP1 and SP2 in the company’s Icona stable.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 configurator is ready for Black Friday shoppers

The latest Ferrari isn't the most powerful ever, nor is it festooned with complex active aerodynamics. Heck, with 599 planned for production, it's merely ultra-exclusive as opposed to unobtainable. Actually, it is unobtainable, unless you're one of the 599 who already signed on the dotted line. But Ferrari still wants the world to dream about the new Daytona SP3, and thanks to this official Daytona online configurator, we will.
New Ford Ranger, Ferrari Daytona, Obscure Cars, Bad Gift Ideas: RAC #47

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone in the States! Ordinarily, news in the automotive realm slows down around the holidays but the last few days saw not one, but two major vehicle debuts. News doesn't sleep, and neither do Bruce and Smith as they dive into the debuts before diving deeper into an obscure cheap car challenge. The deepest dive, however, involves an honest discussion about gifts you absolutely shouldn't buy a car enthusiast. Ever.
You Can’t Buy A Ferrari Daytona SP3 But You Can Configure One

While all 599 examples of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 were sold to interested parties well before last weekend’s official presentation in typical exotic automaker fashion, we mere mortals can have the chance to create our dream hypercar through the automaker’s official configurator. Two different configurators have been launched. The first...
Ferrari Daytona SP3, Xpeng G9, more Cadillac EVs: Today's Car News

Ferrari's has revealed the latest in its Icona series of low-volume supercars. The new addition features a bespoke carbon-fiber tub, V-12 power, and a modern take on pop-up headlights. Rapidly growing Chinese electric-vehicle startup Xpeng used Auto Guangzhou 2021 to debut the G9. The newcomer is a flagship crossover based...
BMW Concept XM: a Motorsport revolution

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.
NASCAR: Another seat has been taken for the 2022 season

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is coming together piece by piece, and that process continued on Tuesday morning. Earlier this month, just days after the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was announced that Anthony Alfredo, who competed for Front Row Motorsports as a rookie during the season, would not be back behind the wheel of the #38 Ford for 2022.
Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
2023 Genesis G90 First Images: An Unapologetically Luxurious Sedan

The Genesis luxury brand continues to come into its own. Born from a midsize sedan initially marketed under its parent company's banner—the 2008 Hyundai Genesis—the brand branched out on its own in 2016, initially with the G80 (a carryover second-generation Hyundai Genesis) and then the G90, which replaced the Hyundai Equus full-size luxury car. Since then, the G70 sport sedan appeared, as did two SUVs, the GV80 and the smaller GV70, which just won MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year award—while the G90 made do with a mild visual update for 2020. Now, for 2023, it's getting a whole redesign. A big one.
