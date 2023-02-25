Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.
- Ramses the Great January 2023 (Christina A. from Menlo Park)
- Ramses the Great January 2023 (Joy L. from Union City)
- Great Wolf Lodge December 2022 (Evelyn O. from El Sobrante)
- Exploratorium December 2022 (Kenneth J. from San Mateo)
- Exploratorium December 2022 (Elana L. from Danville)
- Exploratorium December 2022 (Lana C. from San Francisco)
- Exploratorium December 2022 (Val T. from Fremont)
- Exploratorium December 2022 (Melissa D. from San Rafael)
- Aloha Fridays December 2022 (Guillermo R. from Alameda)
- Live Nation Lawn Passes December 2022 (Christine E. from Redwood City)
- Disney's Frozen December 2022 (Annette G. from Pacifica)
- Aloha Fridays November 2022 (Melanie P. from Fremont)
- Aloha Fridays October 2022 (Patricia N. from Belmont)
- Disney's Frozen November 2022 (Alex K. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays September 2022 (Loretta B. from Fairfax)
- Aloha Fridays August 2022 (Justin C. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays July 2022 (Gary W. from Los Gatos)
- Aloha Fridays June 2022 (Erin L. from Antioch)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Katherine D. from San Jose)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Thuy S. from Santa Clara)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Ed G. from San Bruno)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Katy L. from South San Francisco)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Ronald H. from Martinez)
- Exploratorium June 2022 (Ashley S. from Richmond)
- 4th of July Spectacular June 2022 (Alexander T. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays May 2022 (William S. from Union City)
- Disney's The Lion King May 2022 (Regina C. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays April 2022 (Paul M. from San Francisco)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Candida O. from Brisbane)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Michaela L. from Milpitas)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Charles Q. from San Francisco)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Rey J. from Pittsburg)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Bud C. from Campbell)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (John F. from Oakland)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Douglas L. from San Jose)
- Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Juan P. from Brentwood)
- Aloha Fridays March 2022 (Jack H. from Cupertino)
- Aloha Fridays February 2022 (Jessica W. from San Francisco)
Comments / 0