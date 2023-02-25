Open in App
San Francisco, CA
Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqhOl_0d9N2u0200 Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.

  • Ramses the Great January 2023 (Christina A. from Menlo Park)

  • Ramses the Great January 2023 (Joy L. from Union City)

  • Great Wolf Lodge December 2022 (Evelyn O. from El Sobrante)

  • Exploratorium December 2022 (Kenneth J. from San Mateo)

  • Exploratorium December 2022 (Elana L. from Danville)

  • Exploratorium December 2022 (Lana C. from San Francisco)

  • Exploratorium December 2022 (Val T. from Fremont)

  • Exploratorium December 2022 (Melissa D. from San Rafael)

  • Aloha Fridays December 2022 (Guillermo R. from Alameda)

  • Live Nation Lawn Passes December 2022 (Christine E. from Redwood City)

  • Disney's Frozen December 2022 (Annette G. from Pacifica)

  • Aloha Fridays November 2022 (Melanie P. from Fremont)

  • Aloha Fridays October 2022 (Patricia N. from Belmont)

  • Disney's Frozen November 2022 (Alex K. from San Jose)

  • Aloha Fridays September 2022 (Loretta B. from Fairfax)

  • Aloha Fridays August 2022 (Justin C. from San Jose)

  • Aloha Fridays July 2022 (Gary W. from Los Gatos)

  • Aloha Fridays June 2022 (Erin L. from Antioch)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Katherine D. from San Jose)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Thuy S. from Santa Clara)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Ed G. from San Bruno)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Katy L. from South San Francisco)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Ronald H. from Martinez)

  • Exploratorium June 2022 (Ashley S. from Richmond)

  • 4th of July Spectacular June 2022 (Alexander T. from San Jose)

  • Aloha Fridays May 2022 (William S. from Union City)

  • Disney's The Lion King May 2022 (Regina C. from San Jose)

  • Aloha Fridays April 2022 (Paul M. from San Francisco)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Candida O. from Brisbane)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Michaela L. from Milpitas)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Charles Q. from San Francisco)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Rey J. from Pittsburg)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Bud C. from Campbell)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (John F. from Oakland)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Douglas L. from San Jose)

  • Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show May 2022 (Juan P. from Brentwood)

  • Aloha Fridays March 2022 (Jack H. from Cupertino)

  • Aloha Fridays February 2022 (Jessica W. from San Francisco)

