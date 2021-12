Thousands of immigrant workers in Idaho who are part of a work visa program will get small pay raises in 2022 after the removal of a Trump-era wage freeze. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month released its annual survey on farm labor, which is used to determine the rate of pay for temporary seasonal workers from outside the U.S. who fill agriculture jobs. The survey results mean Idaho workers will see an estimated wage increase of 13 cents per hour, according to the American Farm Bureau.

