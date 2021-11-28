Inside the Pro Model: Kennedi Deck’s Collection with Vans Snow

Other sponsors: Coal Headwear, Flour City Distribution. Abby Ronca has been on the come up in the Mid-Atlantic for the past few years. She is still in high school, but has been building out her riding resume at events like Ms. Superpark at Big Boulder in 2019, IT’S TITS! last spring, and Slush Magazine’s Game of Big SNOW this past summer. I first met her at Ms, where her friendly demeanor and understated style were readily apparent–in short, Abby makes an impression the first time you meet her, not only with her bag of tricks but with the amount of fun she clearly has when she’s riding. Abby has a natural ability on rails that comes from having the parks of Bear Creek and Big Boulder as her training grounds, along with a litany of Mid-Atlantic rippers to spin laps with. Just recently, Abby came out with her first street clips in Zoop Vol. 1, a glimpse at what the East Coaster is building on each winter. Last season, she joined the Roxy team, too, so things are ramping up for Abby. We checked in with her before the season started in PA because she’s definitely one to watch this winter. – Mary T. Walsh.

CYCLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO