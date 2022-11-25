ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a 50% Off KitchenAid Stand Mixer

By Shantila Lee
 4 days ago
If you’ve been dreaming all November about a KitchenAid Cyber Monday sale, you’re not alone. In fact, I’ve been dreaming of a deal like this for years. As a crazy-obsessed home baker, all I’ve ever wanted is a KitchenAid stand mixer.

I started out when I was 9 years old with a decidedly wonky and plastic-y tiny stand mixer, then moved onto a heftier hand mixer when I started religiously baking at 18.  When I turned 30, I finally invested in a proper stand mixer from another brand that was more affordable than KitchenAid . My life changed , and that’s putting it lightly; I would stand and watch in awe as it creamed butter and sugar into unimaginably light fluffiness, whipped egg whites and sugar into the glossiest meringues with long, stiff peaks, and kneaded bread dough into a singular blob with such ease—everything a hand mixer simply cannot do. But still, it lacked the efficacy and versatility of a KitchenAid, which at $500 a pop, would break my bank account. But friends, we’re in luck, because the KitchenAid mixer is marked down by a whopping 50% for Cyber Monday .

The model on sale is the Pro Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. While the tilt-head model is the one normally seen in homes, this bowl-lift version is more professional, the kind spotted on Youtube videos of pro bakers and baking reality shows galore. It makes adding ingredients easier than having to negotiate with the tilted head getting in the way, and the sturdier design provides more stability for heavier batters.

KitchenAid sets the bar for stand mixers, and for a very good reason: nothing beats the powerful motor and effectively-designed beater, whisk and dough hook that come with every KitchenAid stand mixer. Most bakers see it as a lifelong investment, in stark contrast to a hand mixer that normally falls apart after five to six years of use. If you’ve spent hours wielding a hand mixer and suffering from arm pain that comes with, and giving up when it comes to mixing large volumes, you’ll understand why a proper stand mixer is non-negotiable for a serious home baker . I recall a dough for chocolate babka that retired my old hand mixer, as it fizzled out and died still stuck in the barely-mixed dough. The KitchenAid stand mixer is an unmistakable icon, one that can be passed down through generations and will never disappoint.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (originally $499.99)

The Pro Bowl-Lift comes in Onyx Black , KitchenAid’s classic Empire Red and a muted greyish Silver, but we have our eyes on this extra cool matte Inky Blue. Retailing for $499.99, the Cyber Monday on Best Buy has slashed the price to $249.99 .  It boasts 10 speeds, so you’ll never be left wondering when a recipe says to cream something at medium-high speed, and a 5-quart capacity stainless steel bowl. Did we mention that KitchenAid stand mixers are also compatible with a host of attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers?

This massive discount will not last long, so get your game on and head over to Best Buy to pick it up immediately. It’s the one purchase dedicated home bakers don’t have to ponder about or justify, and over 9,500 5-star reviews on Best Buy make it an even easier choice.

