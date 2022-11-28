ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Cyber Monday Winter Clothing Sales That We’re Throwing All Our Money At ASAP

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQIOZ_0d9IY15K00

Each year, Cyber Monday seems like a mad dash to the biggest and best sales . It can certainly feel overwhelming when all you want to do is treat yourself around the holidays, but are faced with so many options. A good place to start is with a product category you absolutely know you’re going to need. We’re putting winter clothing at the very top of our shopping list, because who couldn’t use a new puffer or fuzzy jacket?

We’re here to let you in on the winter clothing sales that we suggest you jump on as soon as you possibly can, because taking your time is not an option on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

For starters, there are major retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack that never disappoint. We know we’ll definitely be heading to their sites on Cyber Monday . However, there are also smaller brands that have equally as amazing lineups, like Apparis, a pioneer in faux fur fashion. Or already discounted designer brands at an unexpected retailer like Verishop .

RELATED: 16 Cyber Monday Sales That Will Have You Forgetting About Black Friday

There are no wrong answers when it comes to Cyber Monday sales , because a discount is a discount, and saving money is the end goal. But some sales are mediocre, and others are mind-bogglingly good. So, do you and your bank account a favor and shop these seven winter clothing sales.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. New Balance, Boohoo, and Apparis are STYLECASTER sponsors, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gap

Gap isn’t holding back this year with its Cyber Monday sale. For CM, deals start at just $10, and you can take 50 percent off of all purchases, plus an extra 10 percent off at checkout. And of course, free shipping is included on all orders. It’s the perfect time to stock up on basics or winter essentials, like this green puffer coat that’s been slashed from $168 to $65.



Puff Cropped Jacket $65 (originally $168)

Buy Now

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has done it yet again this Cyber Monday (no shocker there). The mega retailer has put thousands of items on sale for up to 60 percent off , now through November 30. You can shop fashion, beauty, home, and more, but we’re looking at its incredible outerwear offerings. This Levi’s Teddy Jacket is going straight into our cart, especially since it’s 40 percent off.



Levi’s Teddy Jacket $119.90 (originally $2000)

Buy Now

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has a lot in store for us this Cyber Monday. To start it off, save up to 70% off on coats, boots, designer styles, denim, sneakers, and much more. You can also take an extra 60% off of the clearance section. All of these deals disappear at the end of the day, so move quickly. Other flash events include the Sleepwear Shop that’s running from November 28 through December 2.

As you can tell, there’s a lot to buy from Nordstrom Rack’s big sale, but we’ll give you a hint as to where to start. Check out Frye boots on sale for under $100 to spruce up your winter wardrobe.



Frye Marissa Boots $99.97 (originally $328)

Buy Now

Urban Outfitters

You really won’t want to miss out on Urban Outfitters’ major Cyber Monday sale . Score 30% off the entire sale section, plus take 60% off jackets, sweaters and beanies. These discounts will be such a godsend considering we want to buy literally everything on the site. We’ll start with the faux fur trimmed cardigan that’s just $35 after taking 50% off.



Faux Fur Trimmed Cardigan $35 (originally $69)

Buy Now

Verishop

Today only, save 30% on fashion at Verishop , using code HOLIDAY22 on select full-priced items, and with a minimum order value of $50. You’ll find top brands, including Free People, Nanushka, Staud, and many more. Catch us adding this Crescent color-block dress to our cart. It costs just $56 with the Cyber Monday discount.



Verishop $56 (originally $80)

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0d9IY15K00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
StyleCaster

The Top 7 Plus-Size Fashion Brands with Major Cyber Monday Sales

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Cyber Monday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, even if you skipped the mall and are just scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top seven plus-size retailers...
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Skims Dupes You Can Buy From Target—Starting at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no feeling worse than falling in love with a piece of clothing, skincare, or beauty essential only to realize that it’s way, way out of your price range. We’ve all been there. But, that’s where the beauty of dupe goodies come in. Because we’re such fans of these affordable, shopper-approved alternatives, we’ve put in a good amount of effort into finding the absolute best dupes on the market. We’ve found everything from Dyson Airwrap dupes to scents that smell...
StyleCaster

The Best Aritzia Dupes at Target Include a $65 Version of the $350 Puffer Coat That Always Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I love a good dupe, but I love even more when the dupe itself is on sale. Right now as part of lingering Cyber Monday sales, Target has so many discounts on clothing that was already affordable anyway. Check out the full list of deals here, but for now, we’re focused on all of the best Aritzia dupes you can find at Target right now. This list includes the cutest winter ‘fit staples like fitted sweatpants, cropped sweatshirts and of course,...
StyleCaster

Say Goodbye To Crows Feet With This Product Shoppers Call ‘The Best On The Market’—On Sale For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. For some of us, no matter how much we sleep we still wake up with dark under eye circles. Not only dark circles, but also puffy bags and under eye wrinkles that add years to the face. With that said, there are many products out there designed to rejuvenate the under eye area and if you’re looking for another you’ll want to add Avene’s PhysioLift Eye Cream to your cart before Cyber Monday is over.  Right now, Avene is offering 30...
StyleCaster

It’s Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day & the Deals Are Unreal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be in the rearview but today starts one of the biggest candle sales of the year. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 features deep discounts on all of the brand’s 3-wick candles, including old favorites and new holiday scents. In fact, these are the lowest prices since 2020. Seriously. If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get to shop first — December 1 at 8 p.m. EST. Becoming a rewards member is a no-brainer...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why

Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Beloved Giant Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 RN—Sound The Alarm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room

You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself Like Royalty During the Holidays

You’re completely on board with holiday shopping, because your Scorpio horoscope for December 2022 says you’re loving the dopamine hit of each purchase. Sagittarius season is underway, activating your second house of money, luxury and values. Extravagance is in the eye on the beholder, so give yourself permission to spend you money in a way that makes perfect sense to you. However, if you’re spending before you’ve paid off prior credit cards and you’re investing time and energy into someone who’s not reciprocating, it’s time to rethink your priorities. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your eighth house of...
StyleCaster

Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now

There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences. Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are,...
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

Macy’s Is Offering Major Discounts On Fashion, Fine Jewelry, & More For 1 More Day—Shop Michael Kors at 75% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. This year, brands unveiled deals for the biggest shopping event of the year earlier and earlier. Macy’s Black Friday wrapped up yesterday, but the discounts aren’t gone yet: the superstore is giving you another chance today to score markdowns on hundreds of items! Get ready to save on incredible deals for you, your family, friends & home during Macy’s Cyber Monday sale, which ends tonight. Score fine jewelry at the lowest price of the season, kitchen finds at over 75 percent...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
StyleCaster

Vince Camuto Boots & Other Gift-Ready Picks Are Up to 60% Off at This Limited-Time Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Just because Cyber Monday has come and gone doesn’t mean the season of savings is over. To totally pave the way for new items to come in during 2023, QVC has slashed the prices of hundreds of items as part of a flash sale that goes on from today until Dec. 2, 2022. Each day, hundreds of items will be listed from 4 pm until midnight, discounted up to 50 percent off. But once midnight hits, the sale will be...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
StyleCaster

LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale For Cyber Monday—Get ‘Encanto,’ ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Star Wars’ Sets Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love LEGOs as much as we do, you may want to know about the best LEGO Cyber Monday 2022 deals to snag buildable sets themed after Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and other fan-favorite franchises for cheap. LEGOs launched in 1949 as a line of plastic toys that interlock with one another to construct objects, such as vehicles, buildings and even working robots. The beauty of the LEGOs is that anything asembled can be taken apart again and the...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy