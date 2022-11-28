The 7 Best Cyber Monday Winter Clothing Sales That We’re Throwing All Our Money At ASAP

Each year, Cyber Monday seems like a mad dash to the biggest and best sales . It can certainly feel overwhelming when all you want to do is treat yourself around the holidays, but are faced with so many options. A good place to start is with a product category you absolutely know you’re going to need. We’re putting winter clothing at the very top of our shopping list, because who couldn’t use a new puffer or fuzzy jacket?

We’re here to let you in on the winter clothing sales that we suggest you jump on as soon as you possibly can, because taking your time is not an option on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

For starters, there are major retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack that never disappoint. We know we’ll definitely be heading to their sites on Cyber Monday . However, there are also smaller brands that have equally as amazing lineups, like Apparis, a pioneer in faux fur fashion. Or already discounted designer brands at an unexpected retailer like Verishop .

There are no wrong answers when it comes to Cyber Monday sales , because a discount is a discount, and saving money is the end goal. But some sales are mediocre, and others are mind-bogglingly good. So, do you and your bank account a favor and shop these seven winter clothing sales.

Gap

Gap isn’t holding back this year with its Cyber Monday sale. For CM, deals start at just $10, and you can take 50 percent off of all purchases, plus an extra 10 percent off at checkout. And of course, free shipping is included on all orders. It’s the perfect time to stock up on basics or winter essentials, like this green puffer coat that’s been slashed from $168 to $65.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has done it yet again this Cyber Monday (no shocker there). The mega retailer has put thousands of items on sale for up to 60 percent off , now through November 30. You can shop fashion, beauty, home, and more, but we’re looking at its incredible outerwear offerings. This Levi’s Teddy Jacket is going straight into our cart, especially since it’s 40 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has a lot in store for us this Cyber Monday. To start it off, save up to 70% off on coats, boots, designer styles, denim, sneakers, and much more. You can also take an extra 60% off of the clearance section. All of these deals disappear at the end of the day, so move quickly. Other flash events include the Sleepwear Shop that’s running from November 28 through December 2.

As you can tell, there’s a lot to buy from Nordstrom Rack’s big sale, but we’ll give you a hint as to where to start. Check out Frye boots on sale for under $100 to spruce up your winter wardrobe.

Urban Outfitters

You really won’t want to miss out on Urban Outfitters’ major Cyber Monday sale . Score 30% off the entire sale section, plus take 60% off jackets, sweaters and beanies. These discounts will be such a godsend considering we want to buy literally everything on the site. We’ll start with the faux fur trimmed cardigan that’s just $35 after taking 50% off.

Verishop

Today only, save 30% on fashion at Verishop , using code HOLIDAY22 on select full-priced items, and with a minimum order value of $50. You’ll find top brands, including Free People, Nanushka, Staud, and many more. Catch us adding this Crescent color-block dress to our cart. It costs just $56 with the Cyber Monday discount.