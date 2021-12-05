ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Matinee review – carnage in the aisles in cinema-set giallo-style horror

By Phil Hoad
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Movie within a movie … The Last Matinee Photograph: Publicity image

Nostalgia for idiosyncratic analogue film style is the simplest explanation for the recent giallo revival – but maybe there’s more to it than that. This most stylised of horror modes is perfect for our over-aestheticised age, so the newcomers – such as Berberian Sound Studio , Censor and Sound of Violence – make artists and viewers accessories to violence, often unleashed through that giallo mainstay, the power of the gaze. Set almost entirely in a tatty Montevideo rep cinema, Uruguayan slasher The Last Matinee joins this voyeuristic club, even if it ends up more in the raw than the refined camp.

On a rainswept night in 1993, engineering student Ana (Luciana Grasso) insists on taking over projectionist duties for a screening of Frankenstein: Day of the Beast (an in-joke – it was released in 2011 and was directed by Ricardo Islas, who plays the killer here). She shuts herself in the booth, trying to ignore the inane banter of usher Mauricio (Pedro Duarte) – but neither have noticed a heavy-set trenchcoated bogeyman enter the auditorium to size up that night’s film faithful: three teenagers, an awkward couple on a first date, a flat-capped pensioner and a underage kid stowaway (Franco Durán).

Watch the trailer for The Last Matinee

Related: Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

Director Maximiliano Contenti stages a slow-motion intro in full giallo pomp, as the killer and punters pitch up, and is sharp at conjuring the deep-pile ambience he will soon soak in gore. He is far less assured, though, at suspense, with painfully banal repartee between audience members constantly shattering the spell as it builds up to the main show. Contenti attempts some passing comment on the semantics of voyeurism – mostly blunt parallels between the horror on screen and in the theatre – but here does not achieve the sophistication of a film such as Censor. At least he rustles up a tense climax, with a commendably lurid conceit (pickled onions will be off the menu for a while). But The Last Matinee only manages to cut skin-deep.

• The Last Matinee is on Arrow from 1 December.

Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jacinda Barrett and Joe Pantoliano. Sometimes it seems as if class structures are the exception that proves the rule when it comes to Newton's third law of motion. Which is to say, what goes up doesn't always come down–monied interests, individuals and conglomerates seem to rise and rise and rise until they're a dot somewhere in the cultural stratosphere, as distant and foreign to the hoi polloi as we are to them. And though the beautiful, surreal and extremely disquieting psychological horror film HIDE AND SEEK (a remake of writer/director Huh Jung's same-titled 2013 Korean feature) begins as an affirmation of this, it quickly veers into more sinister, Lynchian territory, reminding us that sometimes what appears to be a star is not a star at all, but a meteor. And when a meteor mistakes itself for a star? Well…that fall is long, hard and full of all-consuming fire on re-entry.
Filmmakers are slowly beginning to realize the importance of disability representation in film. Disability has long been portrayed as a source of fear and movies like A Quiet Place (2018), which cast a deaf actor as a deaf character, are finally starting to accurately depict disability and show that disabled folks are not monsters. This is too often the situation in horror movies centering around disabled characters. Unfortunately, sometimes the physical demands of a particular role make it impossible to cast a disabled actor. This is the case with The Advent Calendar, which had its World Premiere earlier this year at Frightfest and is coming to AMC Networks' premium streaming service Shudder just in time for the holidays.
There's a pivotal scene in Edgar Wright's recent film Last Night in Soho where Sandie, an aspiring pop star portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, stands on stage in a deserted nightclub in 1960s London singing "Downtown". The original version of "Downtown", a hit for singer Petula Clark in 1964, was emblematic of the period. Its lyrics portray the city as a place where lights are bright and possibilities are endless. It evokes the popular image of 1960s London as a paradise of abundant opportunities for aspiring artists, musicians, and models; when young people were transforming the culture and when young women, in particular, were enjoying new freedoms.
The first thing you do in every round of Nix Umbra is collect your sword. It burns in your right fist, casting a pool of harsh emergency lighting a few metres wide. As long as the sword is lit, you live. Your shared vitality is measured by a sun icon in bottom right. Ahead, coarse soil disappears into twitching shadow. Above, bedroom-wallpaper stars flicker uncertainly. You think you see the moon.
It's a reason to celebrate. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime is back – and it is fantastic. Cinderella has come a year late. But after a terrible 18 months for theatre, it is heart-warming to see music and laughter fill The Grand once again. This year's panto is hilariously funny,...
The Guardian

