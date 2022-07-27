Best Beginner Golf Clubs For Ladies 2022

Best Beginner Golf Clubs For Ladies

If you are just starting out in the game, understanding golf equipment and the technological jargon means that it is hard to fathom the best golf clubs to buy. This guide will help to give you a clearer idea of the equipment on offer and what you need to spend. As a beginner, it is really important to purchase clubs that provide every opportunity to improve and allow you to enjoy the experience

Golf is a difficult game, so you will find that clubs for beginners, or ladies with a slow to moderate swing speed, are usually designed with a lightweight graphite shaft, large heads, low and deep weighting for a high MOI and a face with a large sweet spot.

Clubs are made this way to help make it as easy as possible for ladies to launch the ball with plenty of forgiveness, so even a poor strike gives the ball a chance of making it into the air.

A beginner set provides all the clubs you need to get going including a driver, fairway woods, a hybrid, irons and a putter. These sets are excellent value, especially if you don’t want to invest too heavily at the beginning of your golfing journey, whilst deciding if it really is the game for you. If your budget allows and you're already hooked on the game, you might want to consider purchasing individual clubs, or a set of woods or irons for greater performance benefits, or even be custom-fit to set you off on the right road from the start.

There are so many beginner sets and clubs to choose from, but this guide, as well our others offering advice on the best drivers , fairway woods , irons and putters will help ladies to kickstart their game before taking it to the next level.

Package Sets

Ben Sayers Ladies M8 Package Set

Affordable set including all the clubs beginners need to get started

Clubs: 12

Every club a beginner needs in one bag Clubs encourage easy launch Lack premium feel

The Ben Sayers Ladies’ M8 package set is perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game.

The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness.

An easy-to-hit hybrid, 7 cavity-backed irons (5-SW) with a wide sole and top line encourage confident ball striking, and a mallet-style putter completes the set.

Callaway REVA 11-Piece Complete Set

Clubs: 10

Very forgiving clubs Premium feel and look Only 10 clubs in the set

The new REVA set is engineered for women of all skill levels who want to increase their distance and enjoyment. This set includes a driver, three wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, a pitching and sand wedge and a putter as well as a snazzy cart bag and five headcovers. The woods in this set are optimized for easy launch, so you should see a higher ball flight, while the in-built forgiveness means that shots fly straighter and consistently so.

The large, oversized cavity back irons are also designed to help on mishits - make no mistake, this is a ladies set built for the beginner and high handicapper looking to improve scoring quickly by using more user-friendly equipment. What makes this one of the best women's golf sets is that the included putter includes the Stroke Lab shaft seen on many of the men's clubs and even those played by some of the best players in the world to improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke - it could save you a shot or two by helping eliminate three putts.

It's available in blue and black (right hand only) and in left handed too so all golfer types are catered for. Certainly a set worth considering if you want to make the game seem easier. You can buy individual Reva clubs to, like the Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women's driver , as well as Callaway Reva golf balls .

MacGregor Ladies DCT3000 Golf Package Set

Clubs: 12

Ideal starter set for beginners Get all the necessary clubs in the bag Would like color choice in bag

The MacGregor DCT3000 set is a good option for those women who are just starting out in the game or beginning to improve.

The striking black/aqua cart bag includes a 460cc titanium driver, designed with a 13° loft and a high MOI for better stability at impact and greater forgiveness on off-centre hits, and the driver is complimented by a fairway wood and two hybrids.

Irons from 5-SW have an over-sized head design and perimeter weighting to encourage faster ball speeds for increased distance, whilst the putter has an easy alignment aid to help women hole more putts.

Ping G Le2 Combo Iron Set

Clubs: 11

Ping renowned for forgiving clubs Subtle pink detailing No bag with the set

Ping is at the forefront of designing clubs specifically for women, and the lighter overall club weights in the G Le2 irons and hybrids allow you to swing faster with more feel and control.

The 10% higher MOI irons utilise COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more distance and higher maximum height. The hybrids feature a thin, CarTec Custom 455 face to generate faster ball speeds and a low, deep centre of gravity helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness. Available in any combination, women can build the ideal set to achieve proper distance gaps.

Pair this set up with a model from our selection of the best golf bags and you will be on to a winner.

Drivers

Lofts: 10.5°, 12°

Most will see a distance boost of sorts Extremely forgiving Lack of feminine colouring

The TaylorMade Stealth HD Women's Driver has very similar looks to that of the men's version, however the performance is no different, with this being one of the best performing drivers on the market.

Featuring a 60X Carbon Twist face, which refers to the 60 layers of carbon sheets that are carefully arranged for better energy transfer and faster ball speeds across a large area of the face, it is a fantastic performer that is also 44% lighter than its predecessor.

Along with the increase in distance and reduction of dispersion, the Stealth HD has a deep club face profile that allows for a large hitting area. This means forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

Read our TaylorMade Stealth HD Women's Driver review

Lofts: 10.5 or 12.5° loft and lie adjustable

Large, ultra-forgiving face Cutting edge aesthetics Unorthodox shape may put some off

The main aim of the Reva is to help women hit their tee shots further and find the fairway more often. To deliver longer drives and greater accuracy, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway ’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body of the Reva to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI.

Thanks to the advanced design of the clubface, there’s a more expansive area to promote faster balls speeds, so women will still drive the ball a long way, even if they miss the centre of the face at impact. Given all of that, this was a no-brainer inclusion on the best golf drivers for women list.

Read our full Callaway Women's Big Bertha Reva Driver review

Lofts: 12°

Lightweight but powerful Super stylish looks Can be used easily off the deck Reflects sun glare easily

Adding the Kalea 3 driver to your bag is like having a 2 wood from days gone by. This handy advantage is down to a low centre of gravity and TaylorMade's very clever Speed Pocket which sees more flexibility in the lower part of the club face. Because of the added flexibility, it helps to pop the ball up quicker from off the tee and the ground, this ensures the ball carries further.

The value for money is also very appealing, with the Kalea 3's definitely some of the best women's golf clubs out on the market. What's more, you can own matching clubs all the way through from the driver to your putter.

Read our full TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 Driver Review

Fairways/Hybrids

Lofts: 16.5°, 18°, 21°

Impressive look and feel Excellent overall performance with outstanding distance. This lightweight club won’t suit better players with faster swing speeds.

The GS in the name of this fairway wood from Japanese brand Honma means ‘Gain Speed’, and the entire T//World GS range is aimed at golfers with slower swing speeds looking to increase ball speed and distance.

Looks wise, the women’s model is refreshing as there are no frills, just a simple and tasteful design in silver with subtle hints of yellow and white at the back of the crown. It’s also good to see the same colors running through the shaft, which adds to its luxurious appearance.

It sits nice and square to the ball and thanks to weight positioned low and deep, we found it easy to get the ball airborne with a fairly high trajectory from the fairway and the tee. The sound is good and it feels really solid at impact, but distance is where this club excels. The number of consistently long and straight shots took us aback, so without doubt this fairway wood performs exactly how Honma expects it to.

Read our full Honma T//World GS Women's Fairway review

TaylorMade Kalea Rescue

Excels in versatility from a variety of lies

Lofts: 5 (26°), 6 (30°)

Super easy to use Attractive aesthetics Bright sunlight causes glare off the top of the club

The third generation Kalea range of woods and irons is designed specifically for female golfers to deliver meaningful performance for beginners and players with slower swing speeds. Aesthetically, like the driver and fairway woods in this series, the rescue looks modern and fresh with a white pearl head that has a touch of chrome at the back and a pastel colour scheme on the sole.

The Ultralite graphite shaft contributes to the club’s lighter overall weight and this makes it easier to generate clubhead speed.

Featuring TaylorMade’s Speed Pocket technology, this allows for flexibility low on the face which means that ladies can launch the ball high with added forgiveness from off the tee, the fairway or out of the rough.

The Kalea 3 rescue is exceptionally easy to swing and the wide sole sweeps impressively through a variety of lies, so beginners will really appreciate how user-friendliness and versatility of this club.

Irons

Easy launch Option of a shorter spec for greater accuracy Feels effortless to swing fast Not all will like the chunky looks

Cleveland's Launcher XL Halo irons are said to help develop a better, consistent strike. Gliderails on the long irons deliver excellent turf interaction, while the mid-to-short irons feature V-Shaped Soles to cut through the turf more effectively for cleaner contact. Meanwhile, a new 8g weight placed inside the end of every grip delivers better balance, control, and a smoother swing without extra effort to help square up to the ball at impact.

If precision is what is desired above all else, Cleveland is offering a new Accuracy Build, a custom configuration that is half an inch shorter without counterbalancing to focus on maximum control. Much like the Wilson Launch Pad, this iron is noticeably easy to swing fast and each good distance and accuracy - something beginners crave.

Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron review

Optimal distance even on mishits Solid feel Increased offset not for everyone

Designed for game improvement golfers in an attractive blue and black color scheme, women cannot help but feel confident over the ball with a Big Bertha Reva iron in their hands. The noticeably wider sole is designed with a significant amount of tungsten weighting for a deep center of gravity. Combined with Callaway’s Flash Face Cup technology, which encourages and maintains ball speed, women can launch the ball easily with lower spin and hit longer and straighter shots with ultimate forgiveness.

This iron also sounds as solid as it feels thanks to the use of urethane microspheres that absorb unwanted vibration. If you're after more clubs that deliver great distance, why not check out some of the other clubs on our guide to the best distance irons in golf.

Read our full Callaway Big Bertha Reva Irons Review

Solid and consistent contact Pin-seeking control Premium price

Women with moderate swing speeds can get better performance with the T400 irons and enjoy an effortlessly high launch and greater distance. A smooth and easy strike is achieved as a result of the wide body shape with a Split Sole design that provides optimal turf interaction, at the same time as high-density tungsten weighting creates a low center of gravity and works with a super-thin face insert to produce an explosive launch.

The lightweight graphite shaft further enhances higher ball speed, whilst the hollow head construction maximizes forgiveness on off-center shots. One of the best Titleist irons in the current range, you should definitely consider the T400's because of the incredible overall performance on offer.

Read our full Titleist T400 Irons Review

Putters

Awards confidence on the greens

Useful alignment aid Clever weighting for consistent tempo Some ladies might be put off by the mallet shape

From the Wilson Staff INFINITE putter line-up, the Buckingham, named, like the other models, after a neighborhood or landmark in the company’s home city of Chicago, is packed with technology to help golfers find consistency on the greens.

It has a large mallet-style head in a dark, anti-glare matte finish, although the women’s version is softer looking as it incorporates a glacier blue and white colorway. For beginners, when standing over a putt, the head shape instils confidence, and whilst the parallel and perpendicular sight lines are not the most attractive, they are an asset to help simplify alignment.

The counterbalance weighting means that the balance point is moved closer to your hands This technology combined with the heavy head with a high MOI and an oversize grip design, allows you to feel completely in control through the strike. This putter also helps to create a smooth tempo and the sound is pleasant off the double-milled face.

Excellent forgiveness for size of head Great sound and feel from insert Alignment design flows into golf ball Head can sit back if hands not ahead of ball

TaylorMade has refreshed its incredibly successful Spider X putter with a new colorway and a new finishing process. The Hydro Blast has a smoother and very premium-looking finish thanks to the high-pressure application of water to the aluminum body. And TaylorMade says a by-product of this process is added durability with the risk of blemishes and scratches being minimized due to the absence of paint.

Meanwhile, TaylorMade have placed two tungsten weights on the rear edges of the putter to increase the MOI this putter provides and help reduce the amount how much the club twists through each putting stroke. The club's face also improves on its stability, with its Pure Roll insert providing a smooth feel and nice sound on impact with the golf ball. It is certainly a very clean and more durable finish than what we saw in 2020 and Hydro Blast itself is one of TaylorMade's most popular clubs of all time. Take a look at our best TaylorMade putters guide for some of the best putters currently on the market.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast Putter Review

Very easy to use Stylish blue and white gives it all round appeal Fantastic feel off the face thanks to the iconic White Hot insert No alignment line on the back of the putter

Featuring Odyssey’s revolutionary Stroke Lab technology that continues to dominate on tours around the world, this 2-ball putter, which is one of three models in this collection, is designed specifically for women in a shorter length and with a smaller grip. It feels softer and although is a mallet didn't feel cumbersome at all. It is best suited to a golfer with a fairly straight swing. But it also stabilises slightly nervy strokes on shorter putts making it a real confidence booster on the greens.

The multi-material shaft saves 40 grams of weight, which is redistributed to the head and grip end of the putter. This rebalances the putter for improved tempo and consistency in your stroke. A White Hot Microhinge Insert, which is commonly used on all of the best Odyssey putters , provides feel and promotes a pleasing forward roll, alignment is also made easy due to the high contrast silver and blue finish.

Read our full Odyssey Women's White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team.

Getting into specifics for women's clubs our testing is conducted by several writers, chief among which are Katie Dawkins and Alison Root, two golfers with many years of testing and reviewing golf equipment. Specifically, we often attend product launches and speak to manufacturer's to understand the technology. We then hit the golf clubs indoors, usually at Foresight Sports and test the products with premium golf balls on a launch monitor.

Outdoor testing is the next port of call and this usually takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a course in Surrey with top-notch practice facilities. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. We want to try and find the best golf clubs on the market and give you some insight on them, which requires being thorough and transparent.

How to choose golf clubs

What are the things you need to consider when trying to buy women's golf clubs? We have taken a look at some of the factors below...

Shafts - Women generally have slower swing speeds, so are better suited to clubs fitted with a soft flex graphite shaft. This lightweight material enables an effortless swing with increased clubhead speed, and subsequently more distance. Those players with faster swing speeds may want steel-shafted clubs in the irons.

Clubheads - Clubheads come in a variety of designs and colors, not only to suit a golfer’s ability, but also to offer pleasing and confidence-boosting aesthetics when players address the ball. As such it is worth taking note of what you like the look and feel of when hitting shots.

Grip - Do not underestimate the importance of having the right size grip. If a grip is too small then you are likely to grip the club too tightly, causing tension to build in your arms and shoulders, which in turn prevents you from generating maximum clubhead speed. A grip that is too large has the opposite effect. With less hand action, this will encourage the clubhead to open at impact and exaggerate a slice. The easiest way to determine the size of your grip (opens in new tab) is to measure your hands.

Loft - Each golf club has a different loft angle. To put simply, a club with a lower loft like a driver, will send the ball on a gentle climb with greater distance, whereas the ball will travel far steeper off the clubface of a pitching wedge.

Driver lofts vary between 8-14 degrees and a loft should be selected based on your clubhead speed. Most women’s drivers are designed with a higher loft between 11-12 degrees or more, to suit slower swing speeds (90mph and lower) for easy launch. Stronger players that can generate a faster clubhead speed (100mph and above) will suit a driver with a loft of 10 degrees or less.

Custom Fitting - Above all else and whatever your ability, a custom fitting session is strongly recommended. It is a misconception that the service, which is offered by a number of manufacturers, is just for elite players and professionals. For beginners, custom fitting should be considered as part of the learning process to boost confidence and help maximize potential.

Budget - Obviously budget is a key factor to consider when buying golf clubs, let alone those for beginners. At every level, and in every type of golf club, there are different price points so it is a case of working out how much you are willing to spend. Indeed, one other way to ensure value, and to cross off all your clubs in one swoop, is the package set which have become very popular of late. This is why we created guides on the best golf club sets for beginners , and best golf club sets.

